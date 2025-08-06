Falcons Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons finished their final practice ahead of Friday’s first preseason game of 2025. Several starters were given the opportunity to showcase what they could do, while fans and media were given a look at where things may potentially stand for other players on the roster.
Accompanying the scrimmage on Wednesday was the first official depth chart released by the team this season.
Like many things that happen during Training Camp and the preseason of an NFL season, this should not be treated like anything close to a final product. Player performances fluctuate, and more roster cuts or additions could always come later on down the line.
This announcement, however, does give us a better idea of where things stand before the Lions game on Friday.
OFFENSIVE STARTERS
WR – Drake London
LT – Jake Matthews
LG – Matthew Bergeron
C – Ryan Neuzil
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary
TE – Charlie Woerner
TE – Kyle Pitts Sr.
RB – Bijan Robinson
QB – Michael Penix Jr.
WR – Darnell Mooney
WR – Ray-Ray McCloud
Of this group, there are no real surprises. The only interesting note is the appearance of Kyle Pitts Sr. as the second tight end listed. Pitts has repeatedly been seen working out with the wide receivers, while Charlie Woerner has been on the field in a blocking capacity. This listing implies that while Pitts is listed as a tight end, he will line up all over the field, similar to what we’ve seen at camp so far.
OFFENSIVE BACKUPS
WR – KhaDarel Hodge
LT – Storm Norton
LG – Elijah Wilkinson
C – Jovaughn Gwyn
RG – Kyle Hinton
RT – Brandon Parker
TE – Teagan Quitoriano
TE – Feleipe Franks
RB – Tyler Allgeier
QB – Kirk Cousins
WR – Casey Washington
WR – Jamal Agnew
Similar to the starters, there are no massive surprises with the second-team offense. The only thing that piqued my interest here is the presence of Jamal Agnew as the third wide receiver. David Sills has taken the vast majority of reps at the third wide receiver spot, while Agnew has rarely been seen aside from kick/punt return duties.
OFFENSIVE RESERVES
WR – Nick Nash / Jesse Matthews
LT – Tyrone Wheatley Jr. / Jordan Williams
LG – Matthew Cindric
C – Joshua Gray
RG – Michael Gonzalez
RT – Jack Nelson
TE – Nikola Kalinic
TE – Joshua Simon
RB – Carlos Washington / Nathan Carter
QB – Easton Stick / Emory Jones
WR – DJ Chark
WR – Dylan Drummand / Nick Nash
This group confirms the thought that DJ Chark is considered on the outside looking in at the wide receiver position. He caught a touchdown pass on Tuesday, but has largely been quiet during team sessions of practice. Chark did take reps today with the third group.
Additionally, offensive tackle Jack Nelson – the team’s lone offensive player taken in the draft – is listed with the reserves. He had a few reps with the second team today, but got bested for a sack by Brandon Dorlus. Like he did on Wednesday, Nelson will get plenty of reps against the Lions in the wake of Storm Norton being out with an injury.
Nelson, like most of the guys in this grouping, will have a good opportunity to show what he can do on Friday.
DEFENSIVE STARTERS
ED – Leonard Floyd
DL – David Onyemata
DL – Ruke Orhorhoro
ED – Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Kaden Elliss
ILB – Divine Deablo
CB – A.J. Terrell Jr.
S – Jessie Bates III
S – Jordan Fuller
CB – Mike Hughes
NB – Dee Alford
DEFENSIVE BACKUPS
ED – James Pearce Jr.
DL – Zach Harrison
DL – Brandon Dorlus
ED – Jalon Walker
ILB – JD Bertrand
ILB – Caleb Johnson
CB – Lamar Jackson
S – DeMarcco Hellams
S – Xavier Watts
CB – Clark Phillips III
NB – Billy Bowman Jr.
There is not much of a surprise with either of these groupings. All four drafted rookies are included with the second team defense, but all four have a chance to move into starting roles between now and Week 1.
Jordan Fuller is, unsurprisingly, listed as the starter at safety next to Jessie Bates. As is Dee Alford at nickel.
The defensive line will feature a deep group that will frequently turn over throughout the season, and even from down to down. Ruke Orhorohoro and Brandon Dorlus will lead the youth movement with this group, but guys like Zach Harrison should not be forgotten. Expect this unit to continue evolving throughout camp.
DEFENSIVE RESERVES
ED – Khalid Kareem
DL – Ta’Quon Graham / LaCale London
DL – Morgan Fox / Kentavius Street / Simeon Barrow Jr.
ED – Bralen Trice
ILB – Josh Woods / Nick Kubitz
ILB – DeAngelo Malone
CB – Cobee Bryant / Dontae Manning
S – Josh Thompson
S – Henry Black
CB – Natrone Brooks / Grayland Arnold / Keith Taylor
NB – Mike Ford Jr.
One surprise here was seeing Morgan Fox listed as a reserve, but to the previous point in the last section, this unit will change over constantly. Khalid Kareem, who has been a regular in the absence of Walker, appears with the reserves.
UDFA Cobee Bryant makes an appearance here as the fifth outside cornerback, eighth overall. This would put the fan favorite right on the edge of making the 53-man roster.
Like with the offense, Friday will offer these players a tremendous opportunity to improve their stock.
SPECIALISTS
K – Younghoe Koo / Lenny Kreig
P – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford
KR – Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes, Natrone Brooks
Again, no real surprises here. Agnew is the favorite in this role, but he will still need to prove he deserves his roster spot with McCloud chomping at his heels here. Agnew has been noticeably absent in team reps, so he will need to make an impression in the return game to justify his roster spot come September.