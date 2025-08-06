Falcon Report

Falcons Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game

The roster for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons season is beginning to take shape as we get a look at the first depth chart

Garrett Chapman

The roster is beginning to take shape
The roster is beginning to take shape / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons finished their final practice ahead of Friday’s first preseason game of 2025. Several starters were given the opportunity to showcase what they could do, while fans and media were given a look at where things may potentially stand for other players on the roster. 

Accompanying the scrimmage on Wednesday was the first official depth chart released by the team this season.

Like many things that happen during Training Camp and the preseason of an NFL season, this should not be treated like anything close to a final product. Player performances fluctuate, and more roster cuts or additions could always come later on down the line. 

This announcement, however, does give us a better idea of where things stand before the Lions game on Friday. 

OFFENSIVE STARTERS

WR – Drake London

LT – Jake Matthews

LG – Matthew Bergeron 

C – Ryan Neuzil

RG – Chris Lindstrom  

RT – Kaleb McGary

TE – Charlie Woerner

TE – Kyle Pitts Sr.

RB – Bijan Robinson

QB – Michael Penix Jr.

WR – Darnell Mooney

WR – Ray-Ray McCloud

Of this group, there are no real surprises. The only interesting note is the appearance of Kyle Pitts Sr. as the second tight end listed. Pitts has repeatedly been seen working out with the wide receivers, while Charlie Woerner has been on the field in a blocking capacity. This listing implies that while Pitts is listed as a tight end, he will line up all over the field, similar to what we’ve seen at camp so far.  

OFFENSIVE BACKUPS

WR – KhaDarel Hodge

LT – Storm Norton

LG – Elijah Wilkinson

C – Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Kyle Hinton

RT – Brandon Parker

TE – Teagan Quitoriano 

TE – Feleipe Franks

RB – Tyler Allgeier

QB – Kirk Cousins

WR – Casey Washington

WR – Jamal Agnew

Similar to the starters, there are no massive surprises with the second-team offense. The only thing that piqued my interest here is the presence of Jamal Agnew as the third wide receiver. David Sills has taken the vast majority of reps at the third wide receiver spot, while Agnew has rarely been seen aside from kick/punt return duties. 

OFFENSIVE RESERVES

WR – Nick Nash / Jesse Matthews

LT – Tyrone Wheatley Jr. / Jordan Williams

LG – Matthew Cindric

C – Joshua Gray

RG – Michael Gonzalez

RT – Jack Nelson

TE – Nikola Kalinic

TE – Joshua Simon

RB – Carlos Washington / Nathan Carter

QB – Easton Stick / Emory Jones

WR – DJ Chark

WR – Dylan Drummand / Nick Nash

This group confirms the thought that DJ Chark is considered on the outside looking in at the wide receiver position. He caught a touchdown pass on Tuesday, but has largely been quiet during team sessions of practice. Chark did take reps today with the third group. 

Additionally, offensive tackle Jack Nelson – the team’s lone offensive player taken in the draft – is listed with the reserves. He had a few reps with the second team today, but got bested for a sack by Brandon Dorlus. Like he did on Wednesday, Nelson will get plenty of reps against the Lions in the wake of Storm Norton being out with an injury. 

Nelson, like most of the guys in this grouping, will have a good opportunity to show what he can do on Friday. 

DEFENSIVE STARTERS 

ED – Leonard Floyd

DL – David Onyemata

DL – Ruke Orhorhoro

ED – Arnold Ebiketie 

ILB – Kaden Elliss 

ILB – Divine Deablo

CB – A.J. Terrell Jr.

S – Jessie Bates III

S – Jordan Fuller 

CB – Mike Hughes

NB – Dee Alford

DEFENSIVE BACKUPS

ED – James Pearce Jr.

DL – Zach Harrison 

DL – Brandon Dorlus

ED – Jalon Walker 

ILB – JD Bertrand

ILB – Caleb Johnson

CB – Lamar Jackson 

S – DeMarcco Hellams

S – Xavier Watts 

CB – Clark Phillips III

NB – Billy Bowman Jr.

There is not much of a surprise with either of these groupings. All four drafted rookies are included with the second team defense, but all four have a chance to move into starting roles between now and Week 1. 

Jordan Fuller is, unsurprisingly, listed as the starter at safety next to Jessie Bates. As is Dee Alford at nickel. 

The defensive line will feature a deep group that will frequently turn over throughout the season, and even from down to down. Ruke Orhorohoro and Brandon Dorlus will lead the youth movement with this group, but guys like Zach Harrison should not be forgotten. Expect this unit to continue evolving throughout camp. 

DEFENSIVE RESERVES

ED – Khalid Kareem

DL – Ta’Quon Graham / LaCale London

DL – Morgan Fox / Kentavius Street / Simeon Barrow Jr.

ED – Bralen Trice

ILB – Josh Woods / Nick Kubitz

ILB – DeAngelo Malone

CB – Cobee Bryant / Dontae Manning

S – Josh Thompson

S – Henry Black

CB – Natrone Brooks / Grayland Arnold / Keith Taylor 

NB – Mike Ford Jr.

One surprise here was seeing Morgan Fox listed as a reserve, but to the previous point in the last section, this unit will change over constantly. Khalid Kareem, who has been a regular in the absence of Walker, appears with the reserves. 

UDFA Cobee Bryant makes an appearance here as the fifth outside cornerback, eighth overall. This would put the fan favorite right on the edge of making the 53-man roster. 

Like with the offense, Friday will offer these players a tremendous opportunity to improve their stock. 

SPECIALISTS

K – Younghoe Koo / Lenny Kreig 

P – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford

KR – Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes, Natrone Brooks

Again, no real surprises here. Agnew is the favorite in this role, but he will still need to prove he deserves his roster spot with McCloud chomping at his heels here. Agnew has been noticeably absent in team reps, so he will need to make an impression in the return game to justify his roster spot come September.

