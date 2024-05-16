Falcons Release Former Starting Edge Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from one of their 2021 draft picks – defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji. The team announced through a press release on May 16 that they have released Ogundeji.
The 25-year-old played 32 games with the Falcons after the team drafted him at No. 182 overall out of Notre Dame in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. All of those games took place during Ogundeji’s first two seasons.
Ogundeji spent the entire 2023 campaign on injured reserve.
In 2022 and 2022, Ogundeji carved out a nice role for himself, playing roughly half of Atlanta’s defensive snaps. He started all 16 contests in which he played during 2022.
But the production wasn’t always there. While he racked up 75 combined tackles, including 8 tackles for loss in 32 contests, he only had 3 sacks and 3 quarterback hits. Ogundeji also had 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery in two seasons.
The Falcons didn’t address their defensive line as a lot of analysts expected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But Atlanta added defensive linemen with multiple Day 2 and 3 selections. With Ogundeji coming off a season-long injury, he is now the odd man out.
However, Ogundeji is a candidate to return to the Falcons if a roster spot opens due to an injury during the summer. At only 25 years old, he still has some promise and wouldn’t be a bad practice squad option for the Falcons this fall.
But by departing with Ogundeji, at least for now, almost half of Atlanta’s 2021 draft class is off the roster. Along with Ogundeji, the Falcons have parted ways with former 2021 draft picks Jalen Mayfield, Darren Hall and Frank Darby.
Some of Atlanta’s other draft picks in that class, though, have become solid starters or contributors. The Falcons grabbed tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall in the class and then safety Richie Grant in the second.
On Day 3 of the 2021 draft, the Falcons chose starting center Drew Dalman, defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham and cornerback Avery Williams.
In addition to playing cornerback, Williams has returned punts for the Falcons during his career. But like Ogundeji, Williams missed the entire 2023 season because of injury.