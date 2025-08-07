2 Falcons Rookies Pride Themselves on Being Fast, Making Plays
The Atlanta Falcons’ 2025 rookie class consists of five total picks, four of which were on the defensive side of the ball. Two of those defenders, nickel back Billy Bowman and safety Xavier Watts, pride themselves on playing fast, being the first one to the ball.
“First, I would say my mindset, my style of play, a guy who wants to get to the ball fast. A guy who wants to go make plays. You know, be the first one to the ball and you know make that big hit, that big catch, interception, whatever it is,” Bowman told the media after the Falcons’ first scrimmage on Wednesday.
Bowman has made plays in camp, including combining with James Pearce Jr for a sack on Kirk Cousins a few days earlier. Bowman has gotten in some reps with the 1s, and the rookie has said that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has given him a lot of responsibilities, which Bowman loves.
“I love that, being able to do everything,” Bowman said.
Fellow rookie and partner in the secondary, Xavier Watts, has a similar mentality to Bowman.
“Truly just the type of player I am,” Watts said when asked what he wants to show in Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Friday. “I’m ready to go out there and just truly just play fast. I mean, all of college, I just went out there, played fast, made plays. So ready to show Falcons Nation that’s what I’m going to do for however long I’m here.”
Bowman and Watts both made plays in college. Since 2022, the safety with the most interceptions in the FBS is Xavier Watts with 13. The player with the second most? Billy Bowman with 11. Now both share the same secondary in Atlanta.
The pair of rookies already has a great relationship brewing as well.
“Yeah, it’s awesome,” Bowman said when asked about his dynamic with Watts. “You know, coming here with X [Xavier Watts] and you know talking ever since you know we’re throughout the draft process and then coming out here, and you know I’ll line up and sometimes I’ll look back at the safety and see X out there too. And so it’s a great thing, you know, we’re just out here living our dreams, and you know, continue to press forward.”
Falcons fans should be pleased to see two guys on the defensive side of the ball with this mentality that they want to play fast, that they want to make plays, that they want to be the first guy to the ball. Atlanta has missed having aggressors on that side of the ball to play alongside Jessie Bates; now, they may have two.