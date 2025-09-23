Falcons Sign More Kicking Competition Ahead of Commanders Matchup
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed additional competition at the kicker position ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders. According to a release on the Falcons’ website, the team has signed kicker Ben Sauls to its practice squad.
Sauls was an undrafted rookie from the University of Pittsburgh, where he went 52-for-64 (81.3%) on his field goal attempts and 122-for-124 (98.4%) on his point-after attempts over five years with the Panthers.
As a collegiate player, Sauls was known for having a strong leg.
He was named to the Third-team All-ACC team after a standout senior season. He converted 21-of-24 field goals (87.5%), including 6-of-7 from beyond 50 yards – those six makes from 50+ yards were a school record, and his long of 58 yards tied the school long. Sauls also made all 44 of his extra points.
After going undrafted this spring, he was picked up by the Steelers as a camp participant behind veteran Chris Boswell. He converted 5-of-6 of his attempts over three preseason games and made all six of his point-after tries. His only miss came on a 43-yard attempt.
The Steelers waived him after training camp, but not before they attempted to trade him.
Falcons head coach confirmed they would bring in kicking competition after the newly signed Parker Romo missed both of his tries in a 30-0 blowout in Carolina.
“We gotta bring competition in,” head coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “It’s what we’ve gotta do. You have to do that until you get it right. You cannot allow that to be the reason this stuff happens. You went 5-for-5 the week before, you went 0-for-2 this week, and you gotta bring in competition. That’s going to be something we work diligently at.”
Before Sunday’s debacle, Romo converted all five of his attempts in Minnesota, which prompted his signing and the eventual release of veteran Younghoe Koo. Koo, who was released on Friday, found a new home today as well.
In additional news, wide receiver Deven Thompkins was added to the practice squad.
The wideout has three years of NFL experience, with stops in Tampa Bay and Carolina. He totaled 17 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown with the Panthers in 2023, while also carrying the ball eight times for 56 yards. Last season, he played in seven games and caught four passes.
The Falcons will commence their kicking competition this week ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Kickoff in that game is set for 1:00 on Sunday.