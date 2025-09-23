Former Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo Finds New Home
Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has found a new home. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Koo will be joining the New York Giants as a member of their practice squad.
The Giants’ starting kicker, Graham Gano, is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered during pregame warmups against the Chiefs on Sunday. The team was looking for an insurance policy in case Gano is unable to play in Week 4. Koo, who was released on Friday before the Falcons’ trip to Carolina, is reportedly the man for the job.
The Falcons opted to bring in kicking competition after Koo’s Week 1 miss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cost them a chance to tie the game in the waning moments. After bringing in several options, they opted to sign Parker Romo.
Romo won the job and then delivered in his Falcons debut, converting all five of his attempts in a 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. After the strong performance and another strong week of practice, Atlanta opted to sign him to their active roster and released Koo.
"We're going to go with Romo," Morris said. "He earned it last week going 5-for-5, and you gotta go with that again."
Koo had been with the Falcons since 2019 and had been one of the league's most consistent kickers during that span. That all changed in 2024, when he converted just 25 of his 34 kicks (73.5%), the lowest success rate of his career in Atlanta. Before last season, Koo had never been below 86% on a season.
After making this move, the Falcons were again plagued by kicking issues in their 30-0 Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Romo missed both of his attempts, again forcing the hand of the Falcons’ front office. They confirmed on Monday that they would bring in more competition at the position.
“We gotta bring competition in,” head coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “It’s what we’ve gotta do. You have to do that until you get it right. You cannot allow that to be the reason this stuff happens. You went 5-for-5 the week before, you went 0-for-2 this week, and you gotta bring in competition. That’s going to be something we work diligently at.”
Meanwhile, the former Falcon has a new home in New York, where he will look to revitalize his career with the Giants.