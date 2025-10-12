Falcons vs. Bills Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 6
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are fresh out of their bye week, looking to kick off their first winning streak of the young NFL season. Coming to Atlanta for their Monday Night Football showdown will be the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, and the Buffalo Bills.
This will be the first time that Atlanta has played host to this game since 2018, and the first time these two teams have squared off since the Bills beat the Falcons 29-15 on January 2, 2022.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will be eying another big performance against a struggling Bills (28th) defense after a career-high 181 scrimmage yards in a Week 4 34-27 win over the Commanders. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will also look to replicate a strong performance after he set career highs in completion percentage (76.9%) and yards (313).
Monday night will see the return of cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. for the first time since he injured his hamstring in Week 2. He will be counted on early and often against a vaunted Bills offense.
Meanwhile, the Bills will look to rebound after falling to the New England Patriots, their first loss of the season. The Bills are 22-6 following a regular-season loss since 2019.
See below for how you can tune in for this Week 6 game.
Falcons vs. Bills: Stats to Know
- Falcons Defense: 21.5 PPG Allowed (15th), 244.0 YPG Allowed (1st), 135.0 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 109.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (16th), 8th in EPA/play Allowed
- Bills Offense: 30.6 PPG (3rd), 395.8 YPG (3rd), 241.4 Passing YPG (7th), 154.4 Rushing YPG (2nd), 2nd in EPA/play
- Falcons Offense: 19.0 PPG (27th), 362.8 YPG Allowed (7th), 226.3 Passing YPG (13th), 136.5 Rushing YPG (6th), 22nd in EPA/play
- Bills Defense: 22.6 PPG Allowed (17th), 299.6 YPG Allowed (9th), 154.0 Passing YPG Allowed (2nd), 145.6 Rushing YPG Allowed (28th), 16th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Bills: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Bills -4.0 (-110)
- Falcons +4.0 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills -210
- Falcons +170
Total
- OVER 50.0 (-110)
- UNDER 50.0 (-110)
Falcons vs. Bills: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 13, 2025
- Game Time: 7:15 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Katie George, Peter Schrager
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Bills Record: 4-1 (2-1)
- Falcons Record: 2-2 (0-2)
Falcons vs. Bills: Injury Report
Bills Injury Report
- WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) – QUESTIONABLE
- TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) – QUESTIONABLE
- LB Matt Milano (pectoral) – OUT
- DL T.J. Sanders (knee) – OUT
- S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) – QUESTIONABLE
- CB Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) – QUESTIONABLE
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – OUT
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) – OUT
- DL LaCale London (triceps) – OUT
- DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf) – OUT