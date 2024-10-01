Falcons vs. Buccaneers Injury Report: Bijan Robinson Limited
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their second injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Atlanta held a walkthrough Tuesday, meaning the participation portion is an estimate, much like it was Monday.
Still, for the second consecutive day, the Falcons labeled a trio of starters as limited -- running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III and right tackle Kaleb McGary.
Linebacker Troy Andersen was listed as out with a knee injury suffered on a special teams tackle late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Andersen, the team's leading tackler with 41, is "hurting pretty good." His status is currently day-to-day.
Robinson, who was on last Thursday's injury report with a shoulder ailment, is currently fighting a hamstring injury. He took seven carries for 28 yards while adding four catches for 46 yards against New Orleans.
McCloud has an ankle injury, though he showed no remnants of it in the postgame locker room Sunday. He tied for the team lead with six receptions against the Saints, accumulating 52 yards with a long of 15.
The Tampa, Fla., native has enjoyed a breakthrough year as Atlanta's slot receiver, as he's currently tied for second on the team in catches (15) and is third in receiving yards (163).
McGary, meanwhile, suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter of Atlanta's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. He was inactive against the Saints, with backup Storm Norton taking his place.
Morris said Monday he was pleased with Norton's performance Sunday.
"Storm played a really, really well-played game," Morris said. "He got beat one time on a pass rush, and I believe [quarterback Kirk Cousins] got the ball off, but Storm played really well."
Atlanta will practice for one hour Wednesday afternoon, and an official game report will follow -- with particular intrigue surrounding Robinson, McCloud and McGary. As things stand, Andersen appears to be facing an uphill climb to play.
The Falcons (2-2) and Buccaneers (3-1) will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Thursday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is currently considered a 1.5-point favorite by ESPN.