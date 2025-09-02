Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 1
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off the 2025 NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. While the Falcons swept the season series in 2024, the four-time defending NFC South champions slowly usurped the Falcons down the stretch to take the division.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris knows it will take a lot for the Falcons to win this football game and that they will need to be ready for the Bucs’ best shot.
“We’ve got to go find a way to win this football game,” Morris said Monday. “Whatever that takes.”
Atlanta enters this game with a handful of question marks, with the right tackle position still a bit in flux and the lingering status of Darnell Mooney and rookie edge Jalon Walker.
Now, the Falcons and Bucs will square off again as Atlanta hopes to put their losing days behind it and reach the postseason for the first time since 2017. Both teams will look to start the season 1-0, but let’s jump into the odds for this divisional season-opener.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Buccaneers -2.5 (-105)
- Falcons +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -132
- Falcons +112
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- How to Listen (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Buccaneers Record: 0-0 (0-0)
- Falcons Record: 0-0 (0-0)
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Injury Report
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Cade Otton, TE - Questionable
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Questionable
- Rachaad White, RB - Questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Jalon Walker, LB - Questionable
- Darnell Mooney, WR - Questionable
- Troy Anderson, LB - PUP/reserve
- Kaleb McGary, OT - IR
- Storm Norton, OT - IR