NFL Insider Provides Surprising Update on Falcons Staff Changes

The Atlanta Falcons have struggled through another disappointing season in 2025, and they will finish without a winning record and outside of the playoffs for an eighth straight season. With the season finale set to kick off on Sunday afternoon, there is still no official decision on the matter of changes within the front office and with the head coach.

The Athletic’s Dianna Rusini polled personnel around the NFL to get a consensus on potential decisions that could be coming around the league. In a surprising result, the expectation is for the Falcons to retain Raheem Morris while moving on from Terry Fontenot, instead.

“Many around the league expect the Falcons to move on from Fontenot and stick with Morris as coach,” the NFL insider wrote.

Morris, who has been the head coach for two seasons, is a combined 19-25, while general manager Fontenot is a combined 36-48 over his five seasons. After the continued issues, owner Arthur Blank brought in the consulting firm Sportsology to conduct an audit of the franchise.

The work conducted by that organization is “expected to be weighed alongside the organization’s internal evaluations,” according to Rusini. On top of that, the potential addition of the former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan to the mix could bring some added nuance to the situation moving forward.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints in Week 18 is set for 1:00 p.m. in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Neither of these franchises is in a position to make the playoffs this season, but both teams will enter this game on their longest winning streak of 2025 – New Orleans has won four straight games, while the Falcons have won three.

The Falcons, pending this weekend’s division results, could finish anywhere in the NFC South standings except for first. While they could finish in a three-way tie for the lead, tiebreakers had eliminated them from the race several weeks ago.

“It’s really upsetting,” Morris said on Wednesday about the way the division shook out in 2025. “You’d like us to have won some games so we can be in this race, or lead in this race, is what we feel we could have been, but we're not. So, what we've done is we've focused on winning, we've focused on going out and doing the best job that we can do to close out our last game, and that's kind of been the focus around there for us.”

Atlanta will run out the clock of 2025 on Sunday, but bigger decisions loom large. What comes of that will not be known until Monday.