Falcons vs. Jaguars Preseason: How to Watch, Starter Status & Penix Plan
The Atlanta Falcons will play their first home game of the 2024 season inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason finale.
Atlanta (0-2) and Jacksonville (2-0) have experienced different results during the exhibition slate and will take separate approaches in Friday night's affair.
The Jaguars will play their starters for most, if not all, of the first half, head coach Doug Pederson said Monday. Jacksonville's hope is to have its starters on the field for the entirety of the first two quarters, but Pederson said the actual distance will be dictated by circumstances such as how the game goes.
The Falcons, conversely, aren't expected to play any of their starters -- nor a majority of their reserves. Head coach Raheem Morris has expressed his distaste for the preseason several times in recent weeks, a feeling only reinforced by injuries to several players in the Aug. 9 opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Regardless, Friday night will feature 60 minutes of important evaluation periods for each team. Here's what to know ...
How to Watch
After a pair of locally telecasted games to start the preseason, the Falcons make their national TV debut Friday. NFL Network will carry the game via FOX 5, with Justin Kutcher handling play-by-play duties, DJ Shockley and Coy Wire serving as color commentators and Jen Hale working the sidelines.
The contest will also be broadcast on the radio with 92.9 The Game. Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call.
Penix Not Expected to Play
When the Falcons took the field for last Saturday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, they did so with a 53-man active roster filled mostly by backups. Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's expected to serve as Atlanta's No. 2 passer this fall, was not one of them.
Instead, Penix was one of 37 players who stood on the sideline in street clothes, and one of 35 healthy scratches. Morris explained after the game that he and the staff saw Penix check enough boxes in Miami -- from joint practices to the game -- and throughout the offseason program to feel comfortable entering the season.
As such, Morris said Penix will not play against Jacksonville.
"I feel really good about where he's going and what he's going to develop," Morris said Monday. "And if I felt that way, I could play him a little bit more if I needed something else. But I don't feel that way. And I don't think any of the people that I would talk to in that circle of trust would feel that way, or we'd be playing him a little bit more, but we don't feel like we need to."
Several Roster Spots Still Up for Grabs
The Falcons have watched a handful of position battles unfold throughout the summer, and some remain competitive.
The battle to fill Atlanta's No. 3 and 4 running back spots is particularly prominent, with special teams ace Avery Williams, second-year pro and returning practice squad rusher Carlos Washington Jr., sixth-round rookie Jase McClellan and late camp signee Spencer Brown fighting for the final two spots.
Williams is expected to make the team as a kick and punt returner, which leaves one roster bid truly available for Washington, McClellan or Brown -- though Washington and McClellan are the clear frontrunners. Friday's performance will be key to deciding the competition.
Elsewhere, the Falcons' sixth and final cornerback spot has several challengers. Kevin King and Anthony Johnson have alternated with the second-team defense throughout the summer, but Natrone Brooks had a stellar performance in Baltimore with a team-high 13 tackles and has put himself in the conversation.
Atlanta also has questions at receiver, where Chris Blair, Casey Washington, Josh Ali, undrafted rookie OJ Hiliare and a pair of second-year undrafted players Dylan Drummond and Jesse Matthews are competing for the No. 5 and 6 spots in the room.
The Falcons' defensive line is deep, talented and will create headaches for Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot when trimming the roster. Be it outside linebackers Demone Harris and DeAngelo Malone or defensive tackles Eddie Goldman and LaCale London, difficult decisions are looming for Atlanta's front office and coaching staff.
Quick Hitters
The plan at quarterback is expected to be similar to how it was against the Ravens, with veteran Taylor Heinicke and undrafted rookie John Paddock each playing extensively. Heinicke played into the third quarter in Baltimore before handing the reins to Heinicke.
Atlanta's current statistical leaders ...
Passing: Heinicke, 12-of-27 for 125 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Rushing: McClellan, 20 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Washington, 25 attempts for 64 yards and a score.
Receiving: Blair, six receptions for 136 yards, and Matthews, six grabs for 53 yards.
Tackles: Brooks, 14, and linebacker Milo Eifler, 13.
Sacks: Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, one, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and outside linebacker Bradlee Anae, 0.5.
Tackles for loss: Safety Lukas Denis, two.
Quarterback hits: Anae, three, and Togiai, Orhorhoro and defensive end Zach Harrison, two.
Interceptions: King, one.
Passes defended: King, two.
The Final Line
The Jaguars are 7-point favorites over the Falcons, with the over/under set at 35.5 points, according to Action Network. Atlanta's money line is +260.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.