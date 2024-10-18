Falcons vs. Seahawks Q&A: Atlanta 'Should Win' Sunday, Seattle Writer Says
The Atlanta Falcons (4-2) are set to host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta is searching for its fourth consecutive win, while Seattle will attempt to snap a three-game slide.
Before the two sides kickoff, Atlanta Falcons on SI spoke with Seattle Seahawks on SI writer Jeremy Brener to gain a better understanding behind the Seahawks' season.
Question 1: The Seahawks are 3-3. They won their first three games but have lost their last three. What do you make of their season so far and what worked early that hasn’t worked since?
The Seahawks were gifted some pretty easy games out of the gate.
They drew the Denver Broncos in Week 1 with Bo Nix making his debut in Seattle before narrowly beating the one-win New England Patriots on the road in overtime and defeating the Skylar Thompson-led Miami Dolphins at home in Week 3.
The schedule is beginning to catch up to them and we are slowly learning that this is an incomplete football team with injuries on defense and a bad offensive line that is beginning to show plenty of cracks.
Question 2: Seattle has the NFL’s best passing offense, averaging over 270 yards per game through the air. How has Geno Smith been and what’s worked within Ryan Grubb’s offense?
Geno Smith has been a saving grace for the team and has kept his team in a lot of these games so far. He has adjusted well to the offense, and it doesn’t hurt that he has DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to throw to.
Question 3: Conversely, the Seahawks rank No. 29 league-wide in rushing offense despite having talented running backs. Why hasn’t the ground game worked?
Ken Walker being injured for a few weeks is definitely part of the reason why. Now that he is healthy, that changes things a bit. But the main reason behind the struggles in the run game have to do with the offensive line, which has not been good in hardly any areas all season long.
Question 4: Atlanta’s offense has scored 74 points the last two weeks. What does the Seahawks defense need to do to slow down quarterback Kirk Cousins and company?
The Falcons could be in line to score that many points in this game alone. The Seahawks have struggled on defense. Riq Woolen has been hurt, Devon Witherspoon has come back to earth a little bit after a strong rookie year and the team is still adjusting to life in Mike Macdonald and Aden Durde’s defense.
Question 5: Score prediction. Give me your best guess, Jeremy.
The Falcons should win this game, and they could make it a blowout if they really wanted to, but knowing Atlanta’s tendencies of playing close, I’d expect the Seahawks to have some success scoring the ball.
Falcons 36, Seahawks 28.