Fantasy Football: Can Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Become TE1?

Kyle Pitts could be the top tight end to draft in fantasy football.

Tight end is probably the most difficult position to draft for in fantasy football.

Most leagues require one tight end to start and usually there are fewer players that are effective in a week's work than there are teams in a league.

Very few players can consistently produce ... but one of those players is Atlanta Falcons second-year pro Kyle Pitts.

Pitts finished last season with 1,026 yards, the second-most of any rookie tight end in league history. The only tight ends to record more yards than Pitts were Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) and Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs).

Despite finishing third in yards, Pitts finished the year as TE9 after struggling to find the end zone all year long. Pitts finished his rookie season with just one touchdown.

If Pitts can bump that touchdown total up, he could be the top tight end in the league. He'll play a role similar to Andrews in Baltimore as the most-likely target. Kelce also will probably seal that role in Kansas City with wide receiver Tyreek Hill departing for the Miami Dolphins during the offseason.

Pitts' outlook mirrors that of Andrews and Kelce, the top two tight ends by a country mile last season, which means he could find himself up there and he should be one of the first tight ends drafted.

Tight end is a hot commodity and Pitts has become apart of the tier that is acceptable to take with an early-round pick.

If another team in your league takes Pitts, Andrews and Kelce early, it's wise to sit back, grab other positions and wait for a player with better value later in the draft.