Five Most Anticipated Games of the Falcons 2024 Season
The Atlanta Falcons are enjoying a day off Monday from training camp. Practices are set to resume Tuesday, and the pads will go on at some point this week. With the season rapidly approaching, the Falcons' regular season schedule comes more into focus as players and position battles are decided for all 32 NFL teams.
With new head coach Raheem Morris at the helm, the team will have much to prove in the first few weeks. With that being said, here are the team’s five most anticipated matchups heading into the season sans division games, as those are a given bloodbath.
Week 1 – Home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1 is a given as the most exciting week of any football season, regardless of opponent. However, Atlanta will face their former head coach, Arthur Smith, as the Steelers come to town with him as their new offensive coordinator. The Steelers boast one of the NFL’s best defenses with former All Pros in Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, not to mention perennial Pro Bowl caliber players in Patrick Queen and Alex Highsmith.
This will be a daunting first test for the new offensive coordinator but not as overwhelming as traveling to Pittsburgh. Additionally, it will be interesting to see what Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake, can dial up against Arthur Smith’s offense with Russell Wilson. The following week may be a different story.
Week 2 – Away vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Atlanta’s first road test and prime time opportunity will be in Week 2 when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on ESPN Monday Night Football. The Eagles are one of the NFC’s best teams, and Philadelphia is always difficult to travel. For Atlanta, this will be yet another good test for the Falcons' offensive line as they will face one of the best defensive fronts in the league for the second straight week, but this time on the road.
Outside of Darius Slay Jr. and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. the Eagles' secondary leaves much to be desired. It will be interesting to note how well the team’s revamped wide receiver room fares against a relatively young secondary.
Week 3 – Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Are you sensing a theme here? Yes, Atlanta's first three games of the season are arguably its three toughest. With two tough opponents in the first two weeks, things do not get any easier as the reigning Super Bowl champs come to town on a short week for the Falcons. This will be the defense's biggest test to date, as the Chiefs boast one of the most explosive offenses with some absolute track-star speed-caliber skill players.
Moreover, the question will be whether the new-look defense has an answer for Travis Kelce in the middle. This game could turn into a shootout and be one of the more exciting games of the season on NBC Sunday Night Football.
Week 14 - Away vs. Minnesota Vikings
There’s an 11-week gap between the team’s most anticipated games of the year, and a lot can happen between them. This contest against the Minnesota Vikings has layers to it.
First, Kirk Cousins faces his old team in front of a franchise where he ranks third in total wins (50) as their quarterback, only behind Fran Tarkenton and Tommy Kramer. Moreover, he gave the team one of the best playoff wins in their history.
Second, the tampering allegations regarding Cousins have had the Vikings fanbase in ‘meltdown mode’ due to the league’s ‘slap on the wrist’ penalty for the Falcons.
While the whole world was seemingly sent into a frenzy over the Falcons doing what every other team does leading up to NFL free agency, Viking fans, and correspondents decided to make things personal with the Atlanta fanbase.
Why? It does not make much sense, considering they still drafted a rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, who may or may not be ready to start this season. Regardless, it is a big matchup for ‘Captain Kirk’ to show his old team what they are missing and for the Falcons to show that, tampering or not, they are an overall better team than Mike Florio’s self-proclaimed team.
Week 17 – Away vs. Washington Commanders
With just one more week in the regular season, this game could decide the Falcons’ potential playoff fate. Atlanta will face former head coach Dan Quinn and his Commanders team, who will likely not be in the thick of a playoff hunt. Crazier things could happen, but Quinn could be looking to play spoiler at home versus a Falcons team trying to secure a playoff spot before playing the rival Panthers in Week 18.