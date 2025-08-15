Former Atlanta Falcons DL Ponders Retirement after Long NFL Career
The Atlanta Falcons signed Calais Campbell prior to the 2023 season. He was considered a statement signing of sorts, a well respected veteran joining an ascending team.
It didn’t work out that way for Arthur Smith’s team, and it cost him his job following the season. However, Campbell lived up to his end, co-leading the team in sacks with 6.5 and quickly becoming a fan favorite with his leadership.
Campbell didn’t re-sign with the Falcons, instead joining the Miami Dolphins. Campbell played for the Miami Hurricanes in college, so it was a familiar spot for him. After last season, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the first nine years of his career.
As he heads into year 18, he believes it is likely his last season in the league.
“I’d be very surprised if it’s not,” Campbell said, when asked by Arizona Cardinals reporters if this will be his final year in the NFL.
“I never expected to play this long; I'm surprised myself. But the fact that I could play 18 years in the NFL, that feels pretty good. It feels cool. I'm one of the few that can still go at a high level, and I expect to play at a high level,” Campbell told Arizona Cardinals reporter Dani Sureck.
Campbell certainly played at a high level with the Falcons in his lone season. His 6.5 sacks were the most by any Falcon in a season since 2019, when Vic Beasley had 8.0 sacks and Grady Jarrett had 7.5. For reference, Arnold Ebiketie led the Falcons in sacks in 2024 with 6.0.
Not only did Campbell lead the team in sacks, but he also recorded his milestone 100th sack in Atlanta against the Washington Commanders.
Campbell also recorded a safety in Week 9 of 2023, against a Josh Dobbs-led Minnesota Vikings team. The veteran defensive end wrapped up Dobbs in the end zone as he tried to escape the pocket. That was his third career safety, and with it, Campbell became the safety leader amongst all active players in the NFL.
General Manager Terry Fontenot said last year that Atlanta held “great talks” with the veteran defender, but he ultimately chose to sign with the Miami Dolphins.
Campbell’s 2023 season by the numbers is the best pass-rushing season by any member of the Atlanta Falcons this decade (so far). A veteran with a great personality and a persistent motor, the Falcons were lucky to get even one year of Campbell’s nearly two decades of service.