Falcons Held 'Great' Talks with Calais Campbell, But Dolphins Signing was 'Perfect Time'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Before the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins began joint training camp practices Tuesday, the two teams huddled together for a message from a veteran leader.
But rather than a member of the coaching staff, Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell did the honors. He was moments removed from dapping up and exchanging friendly banter with Falcons receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson.
Campbell's popularity goes beyond his extensive 16-year playing career. Last year, when Atlanta and Miami met under similar circumstances, the six-time Pro Bowler donned a white Falcons jersey. This time, he was in teal Dolphins threads.
Campbell spent only one season in Atlanta, but before Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in June, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the two sides entered discussions about a reunion.
"We had great communication with Calais," Fontenot said. "I don’t want to ever get into the specifics of our communication with him directly or his agent. But we talked to him and his agent, so I wouldn’t say."
The Falcons offered Campbell more money than the Dolphins, who gave him a $2 million contract with a base salary of $1.21 million and a signing bonus of $790,000, according to OverTheCap.
But the 37-year-old Campbell, who attended the University of Miami from 2004-07, is nearing the end of his career -- and between the nostalgia of returning to where he put himself on the NFL's radar to remembering the love he received from the city and fans during his college years, Campbell felt Miami was the most sensical choice.
"I felt like it was the perfect time," Campbell said last week on The Dan Le Batard Show. "I had other offers and other places I think were respectable teams, but the Dolphins just made a lot of sense."
Campbell added the Dolphins were the cheapest offer he had by a considerable margin, but after a career in which he's made just shy of $145 million, money was far from the deciding factor.
Campbell also noted he would essentially play for free because he loves the game so much, though he recognized his past sums aided in making that an easier claim to say.
With money a non-factor factor, Campbell intricately evaluated each of his options. And after looking at the Dolphins' roster and coaching staff -- featuring head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who he once played under with the Baltimore Ravens -- Campbell viewed Miami as the destination most likely to get him an elusive first Super Bowl ring.
"I turned down some real money to come here because I believe in Coach McDaniel, I believe in Coach Weaver and the talent we have on the team," Campbell said. "I just feel like this is a chance, my best shot at winning the Super Bowl, and that's the ultimate goal for me."
And so, the Falcons failed to reunite with Campbell, who tied with outside linebacker Bud Dupree for the team lead with 6.5 sacks last season. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell also collected 10 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits while starting all 17 games.
Campbell's lone year in Atlanta featured an important career milestone, as he achieved career sack No. 100, becoming the 42nd player in NFL history to reach triple digits.
Fontenot said Campbell "did some good things" last year, and his presence is still felt around the Falcons' locker room. In the same vein as some of the team's current leaders -- defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, quarterback Kirk Cousins and safety Jessie Bates III -- Campbell's work ethic, intentionality and deliberate nature to help others remains alive in Atlanta.
"It’s important for all of us," Fontenot said. "I learn from that. You know, sometimes I can get too caught up in what I have to do and say, ‘Okay, let me help. Let me teach and help this guy develop. This young guy, young male, or female. Let me help them too.’ You have to look at that.
"Calais was very intentional about that when he was here. Looking at the ways he helped AK [Arnold Ebiketie] and Zach [Harrison] and all those guys. So, we’re still feeling the effects of him."
The Falcons felt Campbell's effect during joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday. He did not play in the preseason game Friday, and the two sides aren't scheduled to play this season.
Thus, the only way Atlanta sees Campbell again is if it faces Miami in the Super Bowl -- which, above all else, means Campbell couldn't have gone wrong.
But even if the Falcons don't play against Campbell again, his impact from just one year in Atlanta will exist through Ebiketie, Harrison and the rest of those who lined up with him last season.