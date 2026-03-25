Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa Ready to Leave Struggles Behind in Miami

FLOWERY BRANCH – Tua Tagovailoa addressed the media for the first time as an Atlanta Falcons quarterback, and he will enter the new season hoping for a fresh start.

Tagovailoa, 28, started 14 games last season, finishing with a 6-8 record and a career-high 15 interceptions. He was benched for Quinn Ewers, and after various injuries and stretches of poor play, the Miami Dolphins chose to take on $99.2 million in dead money, an NFL record, instead of employing him before 2025.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tagovailoa owned up to his mistakes but made it clear that he was ready to leave the past behind in Miami.

“If you’re looking at last year, my play wasn’t up to the standard of the way I’ve been playing football over the past three years since the new contract,” he said. “I’ve just gotta play better football. That’s what that really means. There’s no other way to sugarcoat that, or go around that.”

Tagovailoa called the experience in Miami “unique,” declining to say much more. When pressed to explain what he means, he simply said: “In a lot of ways.”

When he was healthy, the potential was clearly there. He led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 (105.5), passing in 2023 (4,624 yards), and completion percentage in 2024 (72.9%). In the lone season where he remained healthy for a full slate, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an 11-6 record and to the playoffs.

Because of the money still owed to Tagovailoa by the Dolphins, the Falcons were able to sign him for just $1.2 million for this season. He will come to Flowery Branch with the ability to compete for the starting job when Michael Penix Jr. returns from his ACL injury.

“You're either a competitor or you're not, you just don't go from being a competitor to ‘let me just relax a little bit,’” Tagovailoa said. “I embrace the competition. I'm excited to work alongside Mike, and I'm excited to work with the team, with the guys. I think it's going to be fun this year.”

No matter the struggles with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa said that it was a blessing to be in this position and still pursue his dream of playing quarterback in the NFL. Now, with a fresh start and on a new team.

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