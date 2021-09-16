Former Falcons RB Promoted by Ravens

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman could see himself back on the field this week.

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is being promoted to the active roster by the Baltimore Ravens.

Adam Schefter reported the news on Twitter.

He was signed to the Ravens' practice squad last week after reserve running back Gus Edwards suffered a season ending knee injury in practice.

The Ravens rushed for 189 yards in their season opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but 86 of those yards came from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray saw just 19 carries combined.

Freeman has been well-traveled since he left Atlanta after the 2019 season. He played in five games with the New York Giants in 2020 rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries.

Freeman was signed and cut by the New Orleans Saints last month, after he had rankled several Falcons by praising their bitter NFC South rival.

"This is a dream come true, because they Saints have always been my favorite team," Freeman said after signing with New Orleans. "It was always unfortunate and uncomfortable for me having to play them twice a season because they were in our division."

Freeman never got the chance to play for the Saints, but he could get the opportunity this week for the Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Freeman was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six years with Atlanta.

He became the highest-paid running back in the league when he signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract in 2017. Freeman had come off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015 and 2016 with the Falcons.

He never reached those heights again.

Freeman has rushed for just 1,761 yards in his four years since signing the big contract with the Falcons.

No one is expecting Freeman to be what he was in 2015 and 2016, but he's getting another chance to stay in the NFL with Baltimore.