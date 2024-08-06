Former Atlanta Falcons Receiver Signs with Baltimore Ravens
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has signed with the Baltimore Ravens according to a report from Adam Schefter on X.
Gage was originally drafted by the Falcons out of LSU in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Gage spent his first season almost exclusively on special teams before carving out a role as the team's No. 3 wide receiver in 2019 behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
He finished that season with 49 catches for 446 yards and a touchdown.
That was the last season Jones was able to stay relatively healthy for a full season, and both he and Ridley moved a tick up the depth chart in 2020. Gage finished the season as the team's second-leading receiver behind Ridley with 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns.
The following year, Jones was traded to the Titans, and Ridley walked away from the team for good on Halloween. Gage led the wide receivers with 66 catches for 770 yards, though he was the team's second-leading receiver behind then-rookie Kyle Pitts.
The Falcons were stuck in salary-cap-hell after dealing Jones and taking on a record-breaking dead-cap hit on Matt Ryan. The were unable to come close to matching the three-year, $30-million contract ($20-million guaranteed) the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered Gage prior to the 2022 season.
Gage had a productive first year with the Bucs with 51 catches for 426 yards in 13 starts, but he was injured prior to the 2023 season and didn't play.
With his guaranteed money dried up, the Buccaneers moved on from him in the offseason, and he'll try and start fresh in Baltimore.
The 6'0 and 185 pounds Gage is still-just 28-years old and should be entering the prime of his career if he's able to rebound fully from his injury.
Best suited as a No. 3 receiver, Gage wouldn't be asked to be the guy in Baltimore with Zay Flowers on the roster, but he could fit in nicely with Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman as he fights for targets.
Gage was definitely a hit in the 2018 draft in the sixth round. The Falcons are hoping to hit again with Casey Washington. Atlanta took Washington out of Illinois in the sixth round this year, and he has been getting good reviews during the summer.