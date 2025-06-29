Former Atlanta Falcons Safety Named High School Head Coach
Former Atlanta Falcons safety and NFL veteran Erik Harris is beginning a new chapter in his football career. He is taking a coaching job at Gulf Breeze High School in Florida.
The Gulf Breeze Dolphins announced via X (formerly Twitter) that they have hired Harris as their next head coach. Harris has had no previous experience coaching football.
The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 2-8 season, after which their head coach turned in his resignation after just one season. They have won just 10 games out of 30 in their last three seasons combined, so Harris has his work cut out for him.
Harris had a long and inspiring NFL journey. He went undrafted in the 2012 draft, and he actually had to start working in a potato chip factory. For many, this would have been the end of the football dream, but not for Erik Harris.
A year later, he heard about an opportunity to play in the Canadian Football League, where he played for three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His standout play actually caught the attention of NFL scouts, and in 2016, he signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Harris was in the NFL for eight years with four different teams: the Saints, the Raiders, the Falcons and the 49ers. During his entire career, he amassed 267 tackles and 27 passes defended. A player with a “never give up” attitude and mentality, the former NFL veteran has the chance to continue the football journey of others and inspire potential future NFL players with his hard work and dedication.
He played two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and started in 13 games for Atlanta. During the 2021 season, he recorded 64 tackles (46 solo), three tackles for losses, two quarterback hits and had eight passes defended.