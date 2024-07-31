Former Atlanta Falcons Starting CB Signs with Minnesota Vikings
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons made a free agency splash this spring by signing former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a nine-figure mega deal at the start of free agency.
Now, on a much smaller scale, the Vikings are adding a former Falcons starter.
Minnesota signed cornerback Fabian Moreau to a contract Tuesday, according to NFL Network.
Moreau spent the 2021 season with the Falcons, starting all 16 games in which he played. He totaled 61 tackles, 11 passes defended and three tackles for loss.
Atlanta added Moreau after four years with the Washington Commanders, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Across four seasons with Washington, Moreau played in 60 games with 18 starts, making 125 tackles and six interceptions.
The Falcons let Moreau walk in free agency, and he signed with the Houston Texans in late May. He was released before the start of the regular season but caught on with the New York Giants, appearing in 14 contests with 11 starts and recording 61 tackles and 10 passes defended.
But after the season, Moreau remained unsigned into August, ultimately joining the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal. Just like in New York, Moreau went from late signee to starter, playing 16 games and making 11 starts.
As a Bronco, Moreau tallied 46 tackles, one interception and seven passes defended. He was serviceable in coverage with a 62.9 pass-defense grade from Pro Football Focus. He entered unrestricted free agency once more and again stayed on the open market until training camp -- and now, he's hoping to continue his personal trend of starting despite his late summer signing.
Should Moreau make the team, he will have a chance to face Cousins and the Falcons in Week 14, when Minnesota hosts Atlanta for a 1 p.m. kickoff inside U.S. Bank Stadium.