Former Atlanta Falcons Starting QB Desmond Ridder Cut by Arizona Cardinals
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this spring, is now searching for his next home.
Arizona released Ridder amid roster cuts Tuesday, with the Cardinals opting for Clayton Tune to be Kyler Murray’s backup. Ian Rapoport was first with the news.
The 24-year-old Ridder was rocky across 13 starts last season, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He started the first-eight games before entering concussion protocol at halftime of Week 8.
Backup Taylor Heinicke had an impressive second half in relief and started the next two weeks, but Ridder led a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of Week 10 after Heinicke departed with a hamstring injury.
Then-Falcons coach Arthur Smith turned back to Ridder after the Week 11 bye, but the second-year pro lasted only four starts before being benched once more, this time after a backbreaking fourth quarter interception in a 9-7 road loss to the then-one-win Carolina Panthers.
Heinicke started the next two games but missed the season finale with an ankle injury, prompting Ridder back into the starting lineup. Atlanta didn't score in the second half en route to a 48-17 loss, and Smith lost his job later that night.
The Falcons lost Ridder's final three starts, and owner Arthur Blank dubbed his team's quarterback play "deficient" the day after firing Smith.
In exchange for Ridder, the Falcons acquired receiver Rondale Moore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Aug. 7 during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.
Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, will be a free agent if he clears waivers.