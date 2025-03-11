Former Atlanta Falcons WR Signs with New England Patriots
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins has agreed to terms on a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the New England Patriots, according to Mike Garofolo of NFL Media.
Hollins, 30, spent last season in Buffalo, where he appeared in 17 games (13 starts) and caught 31 passes for 378 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He played a key role in the Bills' playoff push, starting in two of their three postseason games, finishing with five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Tracker
Before signing with Buffalo, Hollins spent the 2023 season with the Falcons, but never found his footing in Atlanta’s passing game. Coming off a career-best year with the Raiders (57 catches, 690 yards, 4 TDs) in 2022, he battled an ankle injury with the Falcons that sidelined him for multiple weeks and limited his overall impact.
In 13 games with the Falcons, Hollins caught 18 passes for 251 yards– his first season in three years without scoring a touchdown. Hollins's struggles in Atlanta likely weren’t all on him—the Falcons’ revolving door at quarterback between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke didn’t exactly help the passing game find any rhythm.
A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2017, Hollins won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins before landing in New England.
Also known as a strong special teams contributor, his versatility adds value to a young team that could benefit from a veteran presence. Hollins will be reuniting with Josh McDaniels, New England’s new offensive coordinator, who was his head coach during his career-high year with the Raiders.