Former Dallas Cowboys TE, 3 Other Vets Highlight Atlanta Falcons Tryout
Rookie minicamp is the first opportunity every team has to see its new first-year players on the field. But it’s also sometimes an opportunity for NFL teams to host veterans for a tryout.
The Atlanta Falcons are hosting four veterans for workouts during rookie minicamp this weekend. Two of those veterans, including former Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon, have appeared in more than 40 NFL games during their careers.
Here are more details on McKeon and the other three veterans aiming to earn a roster spot at Falcons rookie minicamp.
Sean McKeon, Tight End
An undrafted free agent in 2020, McKeon has spent his entire career with the Cowboys. Although he went undrafted, Dallas elected to keep four tight ends on its 2020 roster to avoid having to place McKeon on waivers.
McKeon dressed for 14 games as a rookie, which included one start. He made his first NFL reception during Week 10 of his second season.
In 45 games from 2020-23, McKeon caught 6 passes for 38 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys mostly used him as a blocking tight end and return blocker on special teams.
The Falcons aren’t likely to use as many double-tight end sets in their new offense this season. However, Atlanta allowed a few of their veteran tight ends to exit in free agency this offseason.
In Atlanta, McKeon could compete with Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick and undrafted free agent Austin Stogner for a depth tight end role behind Kye Pitts.
Dane Cruikshank, Safety
Of the veterans trying out at Falcons rookie minicamp, Cruikshank has the most experience. In six NFL seasons, he has dressed for 54 games, including 46 contests with the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee drafted Cruikshank in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played in 44 games for the Titans from 2018-21, posting 65 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss. He also had two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one interception.
In 2022, Cruikshank played for the Chicago Bears. With Chicago, he almost played entirely on special teams.
Although he returned to the Titans in 2023, Cruikshank only played in two games. He spent the rest of the season on Tennessee’s practice squad. He was also a free agent for part of the campaign.
In 2021, he lined up for 414 defensive snaps. However, Cruikshank has played twice as many snaps in his career on special teams than defense.
If he joins the Falcons, Cruikshank will likely compete with safeties Richie Grant, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis and Tre Tarpley III for special teams snaps.
Bradlee Anae, Defensive End
Anae was in the same rookie class as McKeon in Dallas during 2020. The two were teammates for two seasons.
The Cowboys drafted Anae in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 11 games over two seasons, posting two combined tackles with one quarterback hit.
Midway through the 2021 season, the Cowboys assigned Anae to their practice squad. He was on the New York Jets practice squad during 2022. Last year, he spent the season on injured reserve.
Anae could compete with undrafted free agent Brandon Dorlus at defensive end. But Anae will likely not have an edge in the competition. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 10, 2021.
David Anenih, Outside Linebacker
Anenih also played for the Titans, but his tenure in Tennessee didn’t overlap with Cruikshank.
Over the last two years, Anenih has spent time on the Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals practice squads. He was also briefly on the Falcons practice squad at the end of 2022.
Anenih has never appeared in an NFL regular season game.
If the Falcons signed him, Anenih could push youngsters DeAngelo Malone and Bralen Trice in the outside linebacker room. But Atlanta’s top four outside linebackers are likely already set (Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, Malone and Trice).