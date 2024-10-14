Former Falcon Calvin Ridley Lashes Out at New Team
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley signed a 4-year, $92-million ($50-million guaranteed) contract with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason.
The mercurial former-first-round pick has gotten off to a tough start with his new team. The Titans lost 20-17 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, dropping their record to 1-4. Ridley didn't have a catch on nine targets, bringing his total to nine receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets. His 27% catch rate is by far the lowest of his career.
Ridley has two catches for 14 yards in the Titans' last-three games, and the soon-to-be 30-year old wide receiver isn't happy about it.
"I had targets in what part of the game," https://x.com/AtoZSports/status/1845563229382316257. When they answered most-4th quarter, Ridley continued. "All right then. I need some in the beginning of the f--king game then too. S--t's getting f--king crazy for me. It is what it is, but I've got to get the ball a little earlier in the game, so I can be in the game and here with the team so I can play well also."
Caution for language on the video below:
The Titans were 6-11 last season and were hoping to improve in 2024. That hasn't happened to this point, and one has to question the wisdom and direction of any organization willing to guarantee Ridley $25-million per year for the next-two seasons.
Ridley walked out on the Atlanta Falcons for the second and final time on Halloween of 2021. He said he needed a mental break from the game. While he was away from the team, he was placing bets on NFL games and ended up suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season.
The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars where he enjoyed a successful comeback year with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ridley was brought to Tennessee to add a weapon for second-year quarterback Will Levis, but that hasn't happened to this point. The Titans need to try and jump-start the receiver who seems to lack the internal-drive to self-motivate as a professional.
They've got $50-million riding on it the next two seasons.