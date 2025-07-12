Former Falcons Wide Receiver Reflects on Career of Team Legend
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas sat down with ESPN 2’s Ryan Clark on Friday as they discussed former star wide receiver Julio Jones. Douglas spent six seasons in Atlanta and played four of those alongside Jones.
Douglas knew from the beginning that the Jones was going to be something special.
“And I said holy hell,” Douglas recounts his reaction to watching Julio in 7-on-7s in 2011, Jones’ rookie season.
Douglas said the team was practicing at Buford High School in Georgia, and he remembers Jones going over two or three defenders to catch a ball on a go-route. Douglas reminds Clark that this was after Jones had injured his foot running a 4.39 forty at the combine.
“For the longest, I didn’t even think Julio Jones was a human being,” Douglas said.
He called Jones a freak of nature, and he has done any and everything at the wide receiver position. Douglas went on to cite examples as well. He pointed out when Jones missed linebacker Luke Keuchley 50 yards downfield for a 70-yard touchdown.
He also looked back on Jones’ Super Bowl catch, an unreal display of athleticism and finesse, which should have been enough to ice the game for Atlanta.
Lastly, he points out Jones’ superhuman feat of having a 300-yard game. Only six wide receivers in NFL history have had a game with 300 or more yards, and no one has done it since Jones did in 2016.
“There was no answer for Julio Jones. If you single covered him, if you double covered him, if you triple covered him, it didn’t matter,” Douglas told Clark.
Jones put up impressive numbers during his tenure. He recorded 914 catches, 13,703 receiving yards, and 66 touchdowns in his career.. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time 1st-team All-Pro, and three-time 2nd-team All-Pro. Jones is the fastest player in NFL history to 10,000 yards.
The Falcons' legendary wide receiver has a strong case for a spot in Canton in just a few years