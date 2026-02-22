Ranking the Biggest Offseason Needs for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, signaling a major milestone in the early parts of the offseason. As we move closer to the opening of free agency and the next steps in building out the 2026 edition of the Falcons under Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham, Falcons OnSI wanted to put together its thoughts on the franchise’s most pressing offseason needs.

What should the priority be for this new regime? We took a look and ranked them by what we feel is most important.

7. Can the Offensive Line Use a Reset?

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Falcons have made some major investments in their offensive line, but a whirlwind of injuries hit them in 2025. Kaleb McGary was lost for the season to a leg injury on the final day of training camp, while Storm Norton never appeared in a game after complications from an ankle surgery. Left Tackle Jake Matthews and guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom also dealt with lower-body injuries that hindered them throughout the year.

As a unit, the Falcons finished No. 14 in pass-block win rate and No. 30 in run-block win rate, per ESPN .

Atlanta is locked in with Matthews, McGary, and Lindstrom, due to their contracts, while Bergeron is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Ryan Neuzil at center is probably the only position the Falcons could look to upgrade, but he is on an affordable deal, and they could put a pin in that as they address needs elsewhere.

With aging players on the line, the need to upgrade is a can that would be unwise to risk kicking down the road much longer. Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan made it clear that they want to build through the trenches, and a best-player-available approach could bring added competition in that room.

Bill Callahan is also set to take over the offensive line room as the new position coach, relieving the long-time coach, Dwayne Ledford. Should he want to bring a new identity to this unit, he may look to refresh the personnel.

6. Is Mike Hughes a Good Enough Option As the Second Cornerback?

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (left) and cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mike Hughes is set to return to the Falcons in 2026, with two years remaining on his contract. He was extended last offseason after a strong 2024, but his encore performance in 2025 fell short of what the team needed from him. Injuries also flared up for Hughes, and he played in only 12 games.

Atlanta should be able to manage, but depth and players with upside may be needed in the near future. Dee Alford is a pending free agent but could return to back up Hughes and serve as a primary fill-in for the injured Billy Bowman Jr. as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

The Falcons have not used a draft pick in the first three rounds since selecting A.J. Terrell Jr. at No. 16 in 2020. Instead, they have signed affordable free agents or used lower-value draft capital to address the position. Ironically, Hughes and C.J. Henderson are both former first-round picks, but the Falcons could look to upgrade the position opposite Terrell.

5. What Does the Pass Rush Look Like in 2026?

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons broke a franchise record for sacks last season, but with the departures along the interior and the off-field issue for James Pearce Jr., there is some renewed uncertainty about the pass rush. 22 of their 57 sacks are set to free agency, that number shoots to 32.5 (or 65%) if Pearce’s legal issues turn into him missing games or no longer being part of the roster.

Pending edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie or Leonard Floyd could be candidates to return, but so could other defensive linemen David Onyemata, Sam Roberts, LaCale London, and Kentavius Street. As it was mentioned in the defensive line section, the best defenses have depth, but the Falcons are set to lose a major chunk of theirs this offseason.

4. Is Kyle Pitts Sr. Coming Back?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The former No. 4 overall pick is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career, and the Falcons have a big decision to make.

Pitts, who is still only 25, is coming off what many consider to be his best season as a Falcon. He was an All-Pro for the first time after catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He became the weapon the Falcons believed he could be in the open field, with 58% of his receptions going for first downs.

The franchise tag is set to be around $16 million, but allowing him to enter free agency could get the Falcons into a bidding war that could drive his price tag up.

Should he go, the Falcons would have a major hole at tight end. There is also the thought that he may only just be scratching his potential, and seeing him realize it somewhere else would be a knife in the belly.

Should he stay, the Falcons will have to invest a lot of capital into him as more extensions (e.g., Bijan Robinson and Drake London) loom large, but Stefanski is a stated ‘afficieanado’ for tight ends.

3. Who Backs Up Michael Penix Jr.?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Michael Penix Jr. recovering from a torn ACL, the Falcons will need to ensure they have some options alongside him. His return should come at some point between the end of July and mid-September, but there is no public timetable. Should he not be able to return, the Falcons will need a veteran quarterback who can lead them through training camp or even regular-season games.

Adding to the intrigue is the looming release of Kirk Cousins after a re-worked deal in January. If and when the Falcons move on from him, Penix will become the only quarterback on the roster.

Penix showed some promise in his first full season as a starter, but still has room for improvement as he enters the third year of his rookie contract. Over his nine appearances, Penix completed 60.1% of his passes and averaged 220.2 yards passing per game with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

How the Falcons address the quarterback room will be a clear indication of their confidence in their young quarterback.

2. Defensive Line Depth

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, alongside the defensive line. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Falcons are set to lose six of the nine interior defenders who made major contributions last season. That alone makes this a pressing offseason need, but especially when considering how poor the Falcons were at stopping the run.

While this unit helped break the franchise record for sacks in a season, they also finished No. 27 in rush defense expected points added (EPA) allowed (0.01). Compare that to teams like the Broncos, Patriots, Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, or Texans, and it becomes clear that the best teams can do both. All of these teams featured waves of pass rushers and stout rush defenses.

In fact, eight of the top 10 scoring defenses made the playoffs, while the Seahawks (No. 1) and the Patriots (No. 4) reached the Super Bowl. Nine of the top 13 rush defenses made the playoffs.

When asked what stood out to Jeff Ulbrich about the teams that played in the Super Bowl, he made his pitch for the Falcons to continue to invest in the trenches.

“They made a huge investment in the defense, specifically the defensive line,” he said. “That’s where championship teams are built, not just championship defenses.”

Atlanta has some pillars to build around, with Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, and Ruke Orhorhoro, all still just 24 years old. The Falcons would be wise to continue building the group around them.

1. Wide Receiver Depth

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drake London has been an outstanding first option for Atlanta, but the Falcons have glaring depth problems at wide receiver behind him. Far too often, routes were not coming open downfield, and there was a consistent lack of separation. If London did not come open, there was not a reliable second option at wide receiver.

London finished his season with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns over just 12 games. All other wide receivers on the roster combined for 75 receptions (51.4% catch rate), 892 yards, and three touchdowns. Darnell Mooney could end up being a cap casualty, and that would only serve to exacerbate the issue of depth, but it may ultimately be necessary for the team.

With a young quarterback looking to see if he can develop into a franchise quarterback, giving him the necessary weapons out wide will be imperative. Fortunately for the Falcons, there should be some outstanding options available for them on the free agency market and in the draft. They will need to add two or three solid options to the room, but there will be some possible routes forward for them.