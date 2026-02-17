Bleacher Report Includes Two Obvious Falcons QBs on Recent All-Time List

With the offseason in full swing and the 2025 NFL season firmly in the rear-view mirror, Bleacher Report unveiled its ranking of the top-99 quarterbacks in NFL history. The list featured not one, but two former Atlanta Falcons passers: Michael Vick and Matt Ryan.

Vick was the first of the two Falcons on the list, coming in at No. 52. Vick changed how the quarterback position was played, helping to usher in the era of dual-threat quarterback play.

“The Virginia Tech product - and eventual College Football Hall of Fame r- redefined what it meant to be a dual threat quarterback in the 21st century. With a combination of top-tier arm strength and blazing speed, Vick also earned a reputation as one of the toughest offensive players to contain - and a veritable cheat code in Madden 2004,” Bleacher Report’s staff wrote.

Vick spent six seasons in Atlanta, throwing for 11,505 yards and 71 touchdowns. He added 3,859 yards, on 7.3 yards per carry, and 21 touchdowns on the ground. Vick was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Falcons, and finished top five in MVP voting twice: fourth place in 2002 and second place in 2004.

The left-handed quarterback had a 38-28-1 record as a starter and led the Falcons to the playoffs twice in six years, including an NFC Championship berth in 2004. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to win a road playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Among Bleacher Report’s voters, his ranking varied widely, as high as 32 and as low as 81, before settling in at No.52 after what the staff described as extensive debate, a testament to both his electrifying peak and polarizing legacy.

Ryan comes in at No. 41 on Bleacher Report’s rankings. The staff does believe he is a Hall of Fame quarterback, although unsure whether or not he will be first ballot.

“If not for some poor defense and questionable play-calling in Super Bowl LI, Matt Ryan might be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. As things stand, he should still reach Canton one day.” Bleacher Report wrote.

Ryan spent four seasons with Atlanta, throwing for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns. During his time with the Falcons, he was the 2008 Offensive Rookie of the Year, a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro and the 2016 NFL MVP. He is the only Falcon to ever win the award.

Ryan had a 120-102 record as Atlanta’s starter and became the first quarterback in franchise history to give the Falcons back-to-back winning seasons, doing so in his first two seasons with the team. In fact, Ryan did not have a losing season in Atlanta until his sixth season with the team.

During that stretch, he guided Atlanta to two 13-win campaigns in 2010 and 2012, a remarkable benchmark considering the franchise had recorded just one season with 13 or more wins in its history prior to Ryan’s arrival.

Across his 14 seasons in Atlanta, Matt Ryan led the Falcons to six playoff appearances, two NFC Championship berths and a Super Bowl trip. For perspective, in the 41 years before Ryan took over as the starter, the franchise reached the postseason just eight times total, with two NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl berth.

In a little more than a decade, Ryan essentially matched the defining achievements of the organziations entire pre-2008 history. For a generation of fans, he wasn’t just the quarterback; he was the standard of Atlanta Falcons football.

Ryan finished his career with 62,792 passing yards (9th all-time) and 381 passing touchdowns (10th all-time). He has an argument to be much higher on this list.

Compared to Vick, Matt Ryan saw far less variance in his placement among Bleacher Report voters. The highest any staff member ranked him was No. 24, while his lowest mark came in at No. 51, a significantly tighter range that reflects a more consistent consensus on his standing among the game’s all-time greats.

In the end, having both Michael Vick and Matt Ryan recognized in Bleacher Report’s Top 99 quarterbacks of all time speaks to the impact each had on the franchise in different ways. Vick brought a revolutionary play style and unforgettable moments, while Ryan delivered consistency and the most sustained team success in team history.

