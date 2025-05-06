Former Miami DL One to Watch as Atlanta Falcons UDFA
The Atlanta Falcons signed former Miami/Michigan State defensive tackle Simeon Barrow as an undrafted free agent. When he steps into the locker room, the Falcons will see a new player, but with familiar skills.
The 6-foot-1, 285-pound tackle, from a physical standpoint, could remind many of Atlanta legend Grady Jarrett. Now, that does not speak to what Barrow will or will not do on the field. Similarly, from a culture and historical impact, no one is saying that the undrafted rookie will ever mirror what Jarrett meant to a city, organization and fanbase.
Still, Barrow provided consistent pressure through his college career, and a lack of big bodies on the Falcons roster means he has a chance to make the roster. When examining Barrow from an evaluation standpoint, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein brought the player under the microscope.
"Fifth-year senior who is heavy on starting experience but light on measurables,” wrote Zierlein on NFL.com. Barrow lacks the size and length of an NFL interior defender but flashes good upper-body power to shed and tackle when he’s singled up. His lack of mass creates too many rep losses, so he might need to find a home with a gap-oriented defense that allows him to utilize his quickness and athletic ability to make some noise. He has enough rush potential for consideration as a three-down backup but will need to add more functional mass to his frame to have a chance."
Barrow had at least three sacks in each of his four years in college, including 5.5 last year for the Hurricanes. There’s no doubt the Falcons should be concerned about their interior-run defending, but does Barrow fit the bill?
Despite various skill and athleticism levels, the Falcons seem to have a bubbling issue: redundant players.
From signing Morgan Fox to 2024 draftee Ruke Orhorhoro to now, Simeon Barrow. Throw in Zach Harrison and David Onyemata and you have about a half-dozen defensive linemen that do relatively the same thing.
All of them will attempt to use quickness because they all lack substantive mass. Meaning, the rotation plays very light because no one can truly anchor and meet force with force. However, offensive lines also know this and will get downhill in the run game, casting would-be tackles aside as they create holes. The Falcons can counter by committing bodies to the line of scrimmage, but that leaves less support on the back end.
If Simeon Barrow makes the Falcons 53-man roster in late August, it should be at the expense of a similar player. Meanwhile, the Falcons cannot not function as a productive defensive line with only 330-pound LaCale London, a depth piece, as the only player with the frame needed to impact the opposing rushing attack.