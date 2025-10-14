Former NFL Superstar RB Lends High Praise to Falcons Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a huge 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills on primetime during Monday Night Football on the backs of star running back Bijan Robinson, who had a career high in yards from scrimmage, tied his career high in rushing yards and ran in a touchdown.
Robinson amassed 238 yards from scrimmage on Monday night, 57 more yards than his previous career high. He had 170 yards on the ground, including a career-long 81-yard rushing touchdown.
Somehow, some way, Robinson stays on his feet and in bounds despite Bills safety Cole Bishop’s tackle attempt, and takes it all the way for a score.
Two-time Super Bowl champion running back LeSean McCoy had high praise for the Atlanta Falcons running back following the game.
“I don’t know if there’s a running back better than him [Bijan Robinson],” McCoy said on his talk show. “And let me tell you why, he can block … and he can run routes and he can catch. And he can cut, he’ll shake you, make you miss, stiff arm you and then run you over. There’s no other running back in the league like him; he does everything … If you had to draw up a running back, it would be him.”
In Shady’s mind, Robinson is the most complete back in the league. McCoy certainly knows what it takes to succeed as a running back in the NFL. His 11,000-plus rushing yards are top 25 at the position all-time.
Robinson currently has 822 yards from scrimmage, the most in the NFL despite playing in just five games this season. Impressively, the running back has recorded 100+ yards from scrimmage in each of the Falcons' first five games of the 2025 season. He is only the second player in NFL history to reach 450 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards through a player’s first five games of a season, ironically joining Bills running back Thurman Thomas.
McCoy mentioned that Robinson will make defenders miss. Through the Falcons' first four games of the season, he was second in the league in forced missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), despite being 24th in carries. Robinson showed his ability to break tackles on Monday Night Football, as he would keep cutting and making defenders miss left and right.
Through the first five Falcons games of the season, Bijan Robinson has made a case to not just be the best running back in football, but the best offensive player as a whole. Robinson is putting the league on notice this season and garnering praise from current and former players alike as he gears up for what is looking to be an incredible season.