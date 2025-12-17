Critical Player Returns To Practice Field For The Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (knee) was back on the practice field ahead of their Week 16 trip to face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Wednesday’s practice was his first practice action since injuring the PCL in his knee against the Carolina Panthers, costing him the last four games.

Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that his star receiver would be present during the practice, and not with a trainer, but stopped short of saying how involved he would be.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

“[We will] get a chance to see where he's at and do a couple of things with him,” Morris said. “Looking forward to seeing how much he'll be able to potentially give us this week.”

London was seen during the media’s open viewing period, confirming what Morris had said on Monday about London when he said the wideout was “day-to-day, but more hopeful.” He was limited during this practice session.

London’s 810 receiving yards and six touchdowns still lead the team, despite having only appeared in nine games this season. Running back Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts Sr. have since surpassed him in total receptions during this prolonged absence.

Pitts, in particular, has managed to take on a much more prominent role within the offense. The tight end now has 73 receptions for 797 yards and four touchdowns, but took home the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his breakout performance on Thursday night. Pitts took on London’s role as the No. 1 option, piling on 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Also, in accordance with what Morris said Monday, cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) was absent from Wednesday’s practice. The defender suffered his injury against the Buccaneers on Thursday and did not return. The Falcons’ head coach said that he will be out this Sunday against Arizona.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

There also seems to be something going around the team, as three different players are listed as having some sort of illness. Running back Bijan Robinson and cornerback Dee Alford were both full participants, but edge rusher Leonard Floyd did not participate.

Other DNPs included Easton Stick (not injury related – personal matter) and wide receiver/special teamer KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder).

See below for the full list of participation from the Falcons’ Week 16 injury report from Wednesday.

FULL PARTICIPATION:

RB Bijan Robinson (illness)

DB Dee Alford (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

WR Drake London (knee)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: