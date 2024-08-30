Former Ohio State 3rd-Round Pick is Candidate for Atlanta Falcons' Breakout Player
With the influx of offseason additions, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison looks poised to enjoy a breakout season in 2024. After serving as an apprentice, the second-year pass rusher will start at defensive end, a spot vacated by the departure of Calais Campbell.
Now, the former Ohio State product will enjoy hundreds of reps and opportunities to make a splash. Hidden among larger names, Harrison can play without the constraints of expectation.
The above-mentioned number represents the total number of defensive snaps that Zach Harrison played during the 2023 season. Also, 342 figures out to thirty-two percent of the Atlanta defensive snaps. Basically, as a rookie, he toiled in a rotation that saw more sitting than actual rotation.
As a result, even though he stood there will a full gas tank due to the rotation, Harrison waited his turn behind veterans and needed to bide his time. Meanwhile, he made the most of the limited carries, tallying three sacks and four tackles for loss - all in his final three games.
Approach
Standing six-foot-five and weighing 275 pounds, Harrison blends length, quickness and power to make plays. For example, with his arm length, he keeps clean, allowing for a quicker disengage. Against the run, this helps with setting the edge to the outside and knifing inside.
At the same time, those arms facilitate rather effective rip and swim moves when trying to get to the quarterback. Most importantly, Harrison's motor should definitely excite Falcons fans. You will rarely see defensive ends either backside pursue or funnel down the line to make plays in the boundary, like this.
The Combination
Grady Jarrett, a Falcons constant for nine seasons, enters his tenth with an understudy. Now, in all honesty, Harrison's game greatly differs from the Falcons legend. Jarrett uses leverage due to his lack of height. Furthermore, he uses burst and footwork to separate from the blocker.
Despite physiological differences, the veteran will mentor Harrison. Football contains intangibles that will not show up on the scoresheet. For instance, setting up rush moves that will keep blockers guessing. Unless you possess the spin move of Dwight Freeney or Derrick Thomas's ability to bend the corner, the need for a wide moveset exists.
If you watch this season, notice the differences in Harrison's game due to Jarrett's influence. Now, on the field, the presence of a disruptive defensive tackle makes anyone on the edge immediately better. If Harrison plays the entire season with a healthy Jarrett, look for him to not only double his 2023 sack totals but triple the number of his tackles for loss.