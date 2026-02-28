Falcons Draft Prospect Makes Bold Claim About Michael Penix Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are going to be deep in the wide receiver market this offseason, and one of the top available players in the upcoming NFL Draft had some high praise for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Hasn’t met here with the Falcons, but I’d imagine Bernard would enjoy a reunion. pic.twitter.com/4627cKnbRN — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) February 27, 2026

“Alabama WR Germie Bernard said Michael Penix Jr. is the best QB he’s ever played with,” Daniel Flick wrote in the social media note. “Hasn’t met here with the Falcons, but I’d imagine Bernard would enjoy a reunion.”

At 6-foot-1, 209 pounds, Bernard has great size with some plus-athleticism for a second wide receiver opposite Drake London. He was a teammate of Penix with the Washington Huskies, and they both led the program to a national title game appearance.

Bernard would follow head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, while Penix took off to the NFL. Here is where the wideout’s career really took off, and he recorded 114 receptions for 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns over his two years in Tuscaloosa.

He and Penix only played a single season together (2023), but Bernard was not the focal point in that receiving corps. He still had a solid performance that season, catching 34 passes with 462 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.

Penix, however, was one of the nation’s top players. He won the Maxwell Award and finished runner-up in the Heisman voting. The now-Falcons quarterback led all of FBS that season with 4,903 yards passing with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading to his selection at No. 8 overall.

Bernard has since shown to be one of the top wide receivers in this class, but also within range for the Falcons at pick 48.

As for the Falcons, they struggled with depth at the position throughout the season.

Ray-Ray McCloud was released in October for off-field issues, while Darnell Mooney struggled with injuries that limited his production. London was the only consistent presence, but when he missed games, their deficiency was truly felt.

Their star finished his season with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns over just 12 games (while dealing with a PCL injury over the final three games of the year). All other wide receivers on the roster combined for 75 receptions, 892 yards, and three touchdowns. They struggled to create separation, and the offense would suffer as a result.

A looming contract decision on Mooney may only serve to exacerbate the need should they opt to move on from the veteran. If they do move on from Mooney, the Falcons would have just one wide receiver on the roster who recorded more than eight catches last season.

Atlanta will likely look to fill out the depth at wide receiver in both free agency and through the draft. If Bernard should be there, he may prove to be a tremendous option for the Falcons to consider.