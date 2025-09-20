Four Questions for Falcons Ahead of Week 3 Showdown in Carolina
CHARLOTTE, NC – The Atlanta Falcons are back on the road in Week 3, and will be tasked with an 0-2 division rival in the Carolina Panthers. No matter what the record might say over the years, this is an opponent who has had the Falcons’ number, and the pair of NFC South rivals have split their matchups every year since 2020.
Just last season, the Panthers came to Atlanta and beat the Falcons 44-38 in overtime.
“Obviously, you're not supposed to like the Panthers, and we don't,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said. “That's easy. So, it doesn't matter what week it was or what happened.”
A pair of former top-10 picks at the quarterback position will be featured in this matchup, with both under the age of 25. Neither of these players played the first time the Falcons and Panthers played, but they did play in that final Week 18 matchup.
Safety Jessie Bates III is determined not to let that result come back around this week.
“I think the last game of the season was not a definition of what this defense wants to look like,” Bates said this week. “Last time they came in here, they scored a lot of points, and us as a defense now, I think we're much improved, much more polished than last year, for sure.”
How can Atlanta kick off a winning streak? See below for the looming questions swirling the Falcons ahead of their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
CAN THE EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE MAKE A COMEBACK?
Raheem Morris challenged the rushing attack after a brutal Week 1 performance, and they delivered in Week 2 with 218 yards on the ground. The offense will be challenged, yet again, in Week 3, but this time with their explosive offense.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was highly effective at throwing the ball down the field in the team’s final three games. He averaged 10.5 air yards per attempt, which would have ranked second among all qualified QBs, and he attempted a downfield pass (10+ air yards) on a whopping 47.6% of his throws (the highest rate in the league).
Through the first two games of this season, the opposite has been true. Penix has completed 63.5% of his passes for 433 yards, but has just a single passing touchdown. His 14.3% deep pass percentage has been slashed to 6.3% year over year.
He has yet to complete a pass over 15 air yards (0-for-10), compared to 2024 when he went 13-of-27 for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
That could have a lot to do with the absence of his primary deep threat, Darnell Mooney. The Falcons’ second wide receiver played his first game of the season against the Vikings, but was very quiet in his debut.
Penix still feels the best is yet to come for this offense.
“It's been good. We’ve just got to put it all together,” the Falcons quarterback said. “I feel like we haven't – obviously, only two games so far – we haven't played our best game yet. So, still looking forward to doing that, and we're going to continue to stay in the process and take it day by day and get better.”
Sunday could be a great opportunity for both players. The Panthers’ secondary has had a strong start to their season, but the Panthers’ rush defense has been dreadful. If Carolina is forced to commit extra players to the box, Penix and this downfield passing attack could be the biggest beneficiary.
WHAT IS THE STATUS OF A.J. TERRELL JR.? WHAT’S THE BACKUP PLAN?
The Falcons’ primary cornerback is still on the injury report after injuring his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Vikings. Raheem Morris said Terrell should be considered “week-to-week,” as the star corner has not participated in practices this week, which puts his Week 3 status in doubt.
Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is off to a strong start to his first NFL season. Through two weeks, the rookie has been targeted 19 times, catching 11 for 168 yards – more than double the second-highest pass catcher on this roster.
Terrell would likely take on a primary role in slowing down the Panthers’ young receiver. If Terrell were unable to play in Week 3, where would the Falcons turn? It may not be as clear as we thought coming out of Sunday’s game.
Raheem Morris confirmed that there would be a competition for the role opposite Mike Hughes in the secondary, but there is not much size that favorably matches up with McMillan’s size in that room.
Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford Jr., and Natrone Brooks all come in at 6’0” or less and under 200 pounds. Veteran C.J. Henderson, who is currently on the practice squad, may be an option for the Falcons against his former team, but there are no clear answers as of now.
Alford stepped in against the Vikings on Sunday, but can he be counted on for a full game at outside cornerback? The Falcons may be forced to find out.
At quarterback, Bryce Young leads the NFL in attempts, but does not have much to show for it, with his average yards per completion rating 31st in the league (and still not completing 60% of his passes). He ranks 29th in quarterback rating, and he has thrown three interceptions, but he has not looked quite as overmatched as he did at times earlier in his career.
The best friend of a secondary is an effective pass rush, and this is a game where the Falcons will be counting on that unit to maintain its strong start to the season.
CAN THE FALCONS CONTAIN DERRICK BROWN?
The Falcons struggled in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, but specifically against Vita Vea. Derrick Brown will be the latest All-Pro caliber defensive lineman that Atlanta will need to corral.
In Week 2, the rushing attack took a giant leap forward to the tune of 218 yards, and the ground game will be a primary factor in this contest. The Panthers limited the Arizona Cardinals on the ground to under 90 yards rushing, but the Falcons will bring a lot more to the table with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
This could particularly rear its head in the red zone, where the Falcons are 28th in red zone efficiency, while the Panthers are 10th in defensive efficiency in the red zone. The interior offensive line will need to account for Brown on every play.
COULD THE DEFENSE COME BACK DOWN TO EARTH?
The Falcons were a breakout performer in Week 2 against Minnesota. They picked up four turnovers, limited the Vikings to under 200 yards of total offense, and sacked McCarthy six times in the win.
“The guys, they executed the plan elitely at times, from a pass rush standpoint,” said Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. “Then there were times where guys just were winning. It's been cool to see, especially some of these younger guys, as they really start to learn how to rush in unison as a group. There have been huge improvements in that area. We still got a ways to go to get where we need to be, but it was a promising outing for us from that standpoint.”
For as exciting as Sunday’s win was, it was still only one game. The injuries in the secondary and youth in the trenches provide an increased level of volatility heading into a divisional showdown with a desperate Panthers team.
Now, the Panthers' injury report offered concerning developments along the offensive line. Pro Bowl guard Robert Hunt went down with a bicep injury, and center Austin Corbett suffered an MCL injury, but the line has left a lot to be desired early.
Young is a player who can extend and make plays with his legs, and the Falcons will need to keep him in the pocket on Sunday. He has made several ill-advised throws so far this season, and if the Falcons can maintain their impressive form, then they could feast on the third-year quarterback.