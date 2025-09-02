Fox Sports Predicts Falcons Win Two of Six NFL Awards
With the 2025 NFL season set to start on Thursday, five Fox Sports NFL reporters put in their picks for who they believe will win NFL awards at the end of the season. Two of those predictions went to Atlanta Falcons players.
Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson is Ben Arthur’s pick for the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, and Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris is Arthur’s pick for the 2025 Coach of the Year.
In 2024, Robinson recorded 1,887 yards from scrimmage (1,456 rushing, 431 receiving) and 15 total touchdowns. He was third in the NFL in rushing yards and fourth in yards from scrimmage. He was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl selection.
“Robinson is poised for a breakout season in 2025. Last year, his second in the NFL, he had more rushing yards than anyone not named Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry. He’s dynamic as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and enters 2025 with a full year of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.,” Arthur wrote.
“Atlanta’s offense revolves around Robinson, so expect him to get a lot of touches this season, similar to last year, when his 365 touches trailed only Barkley.”
Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr has raved about Robinson’s ability, stating how he has to get the ball to him as often as possible in as many different ways as possible.
"I’ve said it before — however we can, we’ve got to get him the ball,” Penix said. “He's going to be a big factor in the pass game, run game, obviously. But he's going to be a huge factor. He can do great things with a ball in his hand, and we’ve just got to make sure we put it in his hands. So, we'll be doing a lot of that.”
Robinson will certainly be in the mix for the best offensive player of the 2025 NFL season.
In his first year at the helm, Morris led the Falcons to an 8-9 record. However, at one point, he had the Falcons at 6-3 with a two-game lead in the division, before it all came crashing down. Arthur believes the Falcons have enough pieces on both the offense and defense (now) that if Atlanta makes the playoffs, Morris will be in the conversation.
“Morris’ Falcons have the ingredients to make a big leap in 2025. Running back Bijan Robinson, who’s close to achieving superstardom, has a solid offensive line in front of him, even with right tackle Kaleb McGary expected to miss the year due to a leg injury.
“The defensive line is vastly improved with the additions of Leonard Floyd and first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Atlanta’s skill talent on both sides of the ball is well-known, too (Drake London, Darnell Mooney, A.J. Terrell Jr. and Jessie Bates III). If Michael Penix Jr. becomes what the franchise hopes, a true franchise quarterback, the Falcons could make the playoffs and hit 10-plus win territory, putting Morris firmly in the conversation for Coach of the Year.” Arthur wrote.
The Falcons certainly added a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball. If the Falcons win 10 or more games, Morris’ name could be mentioned as a Coach of the Year candidate.