From Bag-Holder to Starter: Ryan Neuzil is Center of Attention for Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – Atlanta Falcons center Ryan Neuzil’s NFL journey is far from typical.
Now, any journey of a professional football player can be described as difficult, but Neuzil kicked off his path in a much different way than your ‘normal’ NFL starter.
After falling out of the draft and being signed as an undrafted free agent, Neuzil’s career began on the Falcons’ practice squad in 2021, Terry Fontenot’s first year as general manager. From there, his job was simple: hold the bag and create a look for the starters.
Slowly but surely, he added more to his list of responsibilities. He made his first career start on special teams in 2022 in a Week 9 game against the Chargers, and then later took offensive snaps in the Falcons’ final game of that season as a guard.
After limited action early in his career, Neuzil was thrust into the spotlight in 2023 when he started three games at center. Opportunity struck again last season with a midseason injury to the then-starter Drew Dalman, and Neuzil took over for eight games and played a career-high 577 snaps.
“It’s just about being ready,” Neuzil said. “And it starts with practice.”
In the wake of Dalman’s $42 million free agency move to Chicago this offseason, the Falcons signed Neuzil to a two-year deal worth up to $9.5 million with $6.3 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.
“That's a story you can use, and the guys in the [o-line] room got to see it,” offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “He’s a guy that came in as an undrafted free agent, and basically the whole year, all he did was hold a bag and give us looks… and then once he got his opportunities, he was so dialed in. He did really well when he got in there, and with the more opportunities that came his way, he made the most of [them].”
Neuzil went from holding the bag, to getting a bag from the Falcons.
“We tell these guys, you don't know when these opportunities are gonna come up, but when they do, you gotta be ready. He's a great example of that. Just very, very excited for him, and what this year will bring for him as well,” Ledford said.
While the Falcons did not skip a beat with him – they went 5-3 with him starting games between Week 4 and Week 11 – the 2025 season will still mark his first as the expected starter coming into Week 1.
With the elevated role, there will certainly be more pressure on him coming into camp.
Maybe feeling some of that is what sparked the scuffle that he had with rookie edge rusher James Pearce on Sunday, but maybe that is just who he is. If anyone wanted a sneak peek of who Neuzil is behind the scenes, just look at how he competes while playing video games.
"He's very good," Chris Lindstrom joked about why he avoids his center when NCAA College Football comes out in the bunks. "He's one of those guys who will run the score up on you, and he doesn't care.”
"I mean, that's how people got here in the first place, just being overly competitive,” Neuzil said about his competitive streak and how it translates to the field. “It's just something I grew up with in the household as well, so it's just always carried to, no matter what I do."
The journey has been long for Neuzil, but he will be expected to acclimate quickly. He enters a veteran-laden offensive line room, and he will be asked to meet them at their level. Added to his list of responsibilities is protecting a new starter at quarterback who is looking to deliver on his promise to make the Falcons the NFL’s best offense.
But Neuzil understands what is being asked of him this season.
He is pushing himself to be as ready as he can be coming into the season, which explains why he was active during the offseason activities despite not yet having signed his contract. He wants to be the player who continues to show up for his teammates, day after day.
“The person he is, he's one of those guys that, again, y'all have been around him, he's got this natural confidence,” general manager Terry Fontenot said on Sunday. “He’s good at everything. If they're playing video games, he dominates people in video games. If they're playing pickleball, he dominates in pickleball. He's kind of one of those guys that's just good at everything. But he's really taking control and taking command of that group. I would say another thing that gives you confidence is what's around him.”
Neuzil took the difficult path and earned his snaps, but mostly he secured the trust of his coaches and teammates.
"He was given his opportunities through unfortunate circumstances, and he did phenomenally," Lindstrom said during OTAs back in June. "He earned the trust of everybody [then], but he already had it from us up front."
The journey is far from over, but Neuzil’s next chapter will be written with every snap this fall. His long road from bag-holder to starter has earned him the right to lead, but now he just has to prove he can stay there.