From Falcons Offseason Standout To Potential Week One Starter
The Atlanta Falcons elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks from the practice squad last season, after injuries ravaged their secondary. The 25-year-old corner saw the field in nine games in 2024, and in 43 total snaps, he recorded one tackle, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended.
This offseason, Brooks has been making a name for himself, making plays during both training camp and the preseason. Now all his hard work has paid off, as the corner has made the Falcons' final 53-man roster.
Brooks was asked, following the Falcons' second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, if he believed he was having a good camp this year.
“Yeah, I think I’m having a good camp this year. I do.” Brooks answered while smiling slyly.
“And like that’s the thing, like about camp that you want to try, like have consistent good days,” The corner added. “Everybody can come out, have one good day. You know you’re having a good camp once you have consistently good days. And so that I try to have consistent good days.”
Brooks has been one of Atlanta’s consistencies on defense all throughout the offseason. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr did not throw an interception until the 5th day of training camp. The player who intercepted him? Natrone Brooks.
The team was working on redzone drills, and Penix threw up a jump ball for wide receiver Drake London. Brooks, who had great coverage on London, went up and made a great play on the ball (which was slightly underthrown) and came down with the ball. London was second in the NFL in contested catches during the 2024 season with 22, so for Brooks to go up with him and come down with the ball is no easy feat.
That was not the only time in camp that Brooks has gone up against London and come away with a win. During camp, he’s broken up a couple of Penix passes that were intended for London in the endzone. He even hit the “straps celebration” on the wide receiver after breaking up a would-be touchdown.
Brooks continued his stellar play during joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. He broke up a Cam Ward pass on the first day the Falcons matched up with the Titans. During Atlanta’s preseason matchup with Tennessee, Brooks got his hands on the ball and intercepted a Brandon Allen pass.
During the last two weeks of camp, Brooks has been getting some run at the nickel corner position. He got legitimate playing time with the starting defense, rotating in with cornerbacks AJ Terrell and Mike Hughes.
In Atlanta’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Brooks got 16 snaps as a slot corner. He gave up no catches or yards and was targeted zero times.
In Brooks' 88 total snaps during the preseason, the corner was targeted just six times and only gave up one reception for seven yards.