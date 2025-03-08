Geno Smith Trade Opens New Destination for Falcons’ QB Kirk Cousins
Last night's breaking news that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick provides another layer of intrigue.
Another quarterback chess piece moves position before the draft, and surely Smith switching uniforms would have undoubtedly pricked up the ears of Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.
Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll went after his guy in no uncertain terms, and the open berth it now leaves under center on the Pacific Northwest, might suddenly add to the list of potential suitors for Kirk Cousins.
Cousins has ties to the Seahawks. Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was one of the quarterback coaches and offensive coordinators Cousins had with the Vikings. He would be a plug and play starter for Seattle why they work on finding a long-term option.
That could well make Fontenot a happy man, especially as he attempts to scramble back any kind of resources through a trade.
Of course, Cousins apparently attempted to break some bread with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Wednesday according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
We can presume that some sort of clarity was being sought by Cousins over his immediate future in Atlanta, that no-trade clause and a potential release by the team was bound to have been broached when the duo sat down.
Ideally, the Falcons would want to move Cousins before March 17th when his $10-million roster bonus kicks in. That said, the bonus is payable in 2026, so if any type of trade can be made, the Falcons wouldn’t have to pick up that particular check. However, if they’re forced to cut him, his dead cap number for 2026 goes from $25 million to $35 million.
It might be a risk the Falcons are willing to take this summer as teams become more desperate to get a veteran quarterback.
Cousins appearing to go above the heads of both Fontenot and Morris to meet with Blank is bound to ruffle a few feathers too; it's hardly the best way to endear yourself to the general manager and head coach.
When the dust finally settles, the Falcons top brass might have grown pretty darn tired of the whole Cousins act, especially after he also indulged in a little bit of skulduggery over the injuries he allegedly sustained last season.
But that's also a big reason why most teams will be willing to wait for the Falcons to cut him. They can't afford to keep a disgruntled player on the roster as a distraction while they move forward with Penix.
In truth, Seattle might ultimately be looking for a far more mobile skillset than Cousins would bring to their offense, plus their offensive line requires a rather wholesale reconstruction. But Cousins would come cheap for the Seahawks if they want to work a trade, or they can risk that the Falcons cut him before the summer.