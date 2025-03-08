BREAKING: Raiders Trade for Geno Smith
One of the first dominoes in the NFL has fallen.
According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. The compensation is reportedly a third-round pick.
The trade reunites Smith with his former head coach, Pete Carroll, who took the job in January. Smith revived his career under Carroll, taking the Seahawks to the playoffs in 2022.
Smith, 34, was a productive quarterback for Seattle in the last three seasons. He completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 12,961 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.
Smith was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023 and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. His best years have come with the Seahawks.
The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position ever since Derek Carr left, experimenting with Jimmy Garoppolo and Gardner Minshew II in the last two seasons. Neither gave them the results they wanted, as Aidan O’Connell outplayed both of them when he would enter the game.
O’Connell is likely resigned to a backup role again, as Smith should come in as the starter under Carroll. However, O’Connell will still compete to earn the starting job.
Smith should give the Raiders a competent level of quarterback play that they have not had in years. He is accurate, has a strong arm, and can navigate a pocket now better than he could during the early years of his career.
Smith will come in and learn new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system, which should not be too difficult for him, as Kelly has re-invented his scheme, making it a more pro-style attack.
Smith's main concern is his turnovers. He has thrown 35 interceptions in 49 games, 15 of which came last season.
Smith should form a quick connection with tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Those two should enjoy big seasons in 2025, as Smith was fourth in the league in pass attempts in 2024.
Does this change the Raiders’ plans to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft? How will the Raiders proceed with bringing in a rookie?
Smith has one year left on his three-year, $75 million contract extension. The Raiders acquire a $25 million cap hit, which they can afford.
Because he has just one year left, it would make sense if the Raiders wanted to bring in a long-term option. We will see how they proceed.
This deal can become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.
