Grading The Falcons: vs. Green Bay

Here are the grades from Atlanta's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football:

RUN OFFENSE

Todd Gurley II rushed for only 57 yards, but he did score two touchdowns, the most he's had in one game so far this season. He ran hard at times, bulling his way for extra yards. The Falcons were held to only 78 yards rushing as a team and quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Brian Hill were the second-leading rushers...with 10 yards each. That's not going to cut it.

GRADE: D

PASS OFFENSE

The good news first: Julio Jones became the Falcons' all-time receptions leader, getting his 809th career catch to pass his former teammate Roddy White. Jones' balky hamstring wouldn't allow him to return in the second half. Also, young wideout Olamide Zaccheaus finished with eight receptions for 86 yards. The bad news was the rest of the pass offense was awful. Matt Ryan threw for 285 yards, but he had only 98 yards in a rough first half. Ryan made a few bad throws to receivers that would've set Atlanta up for touchdowns and the Falcons had too many three-and-outs early. Ryan also did not see a wide-open Calvin Ridley in the end zone on the final play of Atlanta's 20-play drive and had to settle for a field goal. A touchdown there ties the game at seven and could've added confidence for the offense.

Ryan also managed to draw Green Bay offside on a hard count, but he gave up on the play unlike Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, who normally makes defenses pay after mistakes like that. And speaking of Ridley, it's unacceptable that he finished with zero catches off only two targets.

GRADE: F

RUN DEFENSE

The Falcons defended the run poorly at first, allowing Aaron Jones to run wild on Green Bay's first possession. After that, the Falcons buckled down and played better, allowing no rushing touchdowns. Jones finished with just 71 yards and the Packers had 88 rushing yards total. Atlanta's goal-line stand late in the first quarter was very good, with linebacker Deion Jones making a perfect form tackle to stop running back Jamaal Williams on fourth-and-goal. Foye Oluokun, Dante Fowler and Grady Jarrett also made a few plays against the run Monday. The Packers did get key runs to extend drives and the Falcons defenders didn't force any turnovers.

GRADE: C

PASS DEFENSE

The Packers were without their top two wide receivers - Davante Adams and Allen Lazard - but that was of no concern to Rodgers, who sliced up the Falcons for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers went an incredible 20-for-20 for 241 yards and all four TDs to the running backs and tight ends, all career bests. Yes, the Falcons were depleted in the secondary, and they lost safety Damontae Kazee to an Achilles injury and rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins to a concussion during the game, but the next men up have to do better.

Three of Rodgers' touchdowns were to wide-open players and other receivers were getting open at will Monday. Miscommunication between the linebackers and secondary was rampant all night, leaving tight end Robert Tonyan open for scores. Atlanta's pressure was minimal (one sack) and the defense didn't force a turnover. Atlanta is 31st in the league in points allowed and once again, an Atlanta opponent reached the 30-point mark. Rodgers became the third quarterback to pass for 300+ yards on the Falcons this season.

GRADE: F

COACHING

The coaching was puzzling, to say the least. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter did a terrible job of getting Ridley involved in the passing game, especially in the first half while Jones was still on the field. The Packers kept a safety over the top against Ridley and he had a balky ankle, but he should've gotten the ball on bubble screens, reverses, etc., just like Cleveland did with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. against Dallas on Sunday. And Koetter should've added a wrinkle against Packers defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who had three of Green Bay's four sacks.

There was a ton of inexperience in Atlanta's secondary Monday, but defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and head coach Dan Quinn have to take accountability for the wide-open Green Bay receivers. The lack of communication all night falls on them.

GRADE: D-

OVERALL

The Falcons have a reputation of a team that isn't smart and doesn't execute well. They did little to disprove that on Monday Night Football as the world watched them fall to 0-4. Although they have some young players, this is a veteran team which shouldn't keep making the same errors each week. The Falcons don't look like a team that advanced to the Super Bowl recently and that falls on Quinn. Atlanta didn't cough up a late lead this time, but the Falcons were barely a factor in this game from the start. Green Bay pretty much cruised to victory.

GRADE: F