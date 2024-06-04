Why Healthy Bijan is Enjoying 'Really Fun' Falcons Offense with Cousins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When the Atlanta Falcons took the field for practice Monday at the IBM Performance Field, one of the last to arrive on the scene was perhaps the most surprising.
Running back Bijan Robinson, donning a black No. 7 jersey and a standard helmet, emerged from Atlanta's locker room and onto the turf for the first time during OTAs, which started May 13.
Roughly half an hour before practice began, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he expected Robinson, who's been rehabbing a light left ankle sprain, to be ready for mandatory minicamp June 10-12. Evidently, he was cleared much sooner.
"Physically, I'm great," Robinson said after practice. "I'm close to 100 (percent). Just trying to get my breathing back. Obviously, it was good to do everything today, but just trying to get back to football shape is what I'm trying to get to right now."
The 22-year-old Robinson sustained the injury two weeks into the start of Atlanta's offseason program; the team had its first day April 2. Robinson's injury lingered from last season, but he trained on it the entire spring before deciding to get it checked out, citing a weird feeling on the side of his ankle.
"I was going hard, and it was something I felt, but didn't really feel too bad," Robinson said. "So, when I got back to the trainers, and the first two weeks I was in the workouts and everything, rolling. Then I was like, 'Let me try to check this out.'
"So that's when we found that out, then I was like, 'Alright, let me try to get back to 100%,' and that's what I did. So, it's good to be back."
Robinson added he and the Falcons wanted to make sure he didn't feel any pain at all before returning, and following Monday's practice, he said he felt great and didn't hold anything back.
With injuries in the rearview mirror, Robinson returned to the task at hand - growing more comfortable in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's offense.
The two Robinsons speak to one another each day, discussing route concepts, how best to get open on specific plays and how to use the scheme to manipulate linebackers and defensive backs.
While it's the second-new scheme in as many professional seasons for Bijan, the process feels much different this time around.
"It's good to have communication like that," Bijan said. "Last year, I was trying to learn everything and get everything down for what the offense was already, but this year, with the new offense and how to install that and how I can ask questions now and how we can come to agreements, it's been really fun to be a part of that."
Atlanta's rushing offense will remain heavily committed to the wide zone scheme, though Bijan noted there are much more concepts to bounce off those runs than the Falcons had under Arthur Smith last season.
As for his role, Robinson said the plan is for him to be used similar to how the San Francisco 49ers deploy All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2023, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards on 272 carries and found the endzone 14 times while adding 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven additional touchdowns through the air.
Robinson's usage followed a similar path during his rookie campaign, finishing the year with 214 carries for 976 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 58 catches for 487 yards and four scores.
Don't get it twisted: Robinson is a running back. But he's also steadfast on being a versatile playmaker for a new-look offense eyeing a fast start.
"I'm going to be more of a runner that does everything else not as much," Robinson said, "I don't know what the plan is, but it's runner first like I did in college, but still having access to go to receiver, do creative things out of the backfield."
Robinson's backfield mate, Tyler Allgeier, said he expects a more balanced offensive approach in 2024; Atlanta's ground game ranked No. 3 and No. 9 in yards per game league-wide the past two years while its aerial attack finished at No. 31 and No. 22, respectively.
Much of that idea hinges on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who received a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency to help solve the Falcons' struggles under center.
Cousins and Robinson are locker neighbors. Robinson said he felt Cousins's presence within the first few weeks of the offseason program and joked that the 35-year-old Cousins is old enough to be his father.
But the severity of Atlanta's quarterback woes has been no laughing matter. Cousins has embraced the challenge, and even with a 13-year age gap between he and Robinson, has prioritized finding common ground and building relationships.
Cousins has often been described as detailed and intentional, but he quickly noted Monday that while he will tell teammates to run their routes a certain way, he'll also ask about their family, training habits, off-field stresses and how their planning on spending the offseason.
Set to enter professional season No. 13, Cousins said he's experienced the highs and lows of life in the NFL and wants to help alleviate some of the weight from his teammates' shoulders. He added there are mistakes he's made and learning experiences he's endured that he now tries to spread to his teammates so they can tap into his wealth of knowledge.
Robinson is a quality example. He's young, ascending and already proven to be a difference-making piece in Atlanta's backfield, but he's just as quick to sit back and listen.
And for Cousins, the opportunity to work with Robinson has been just as rewarding.
"It's been a lot of fun," Cousins said. "I'm excited to get him on the practice field here today because handing the ball off to him, you can see the movement skills, and I just appreciate his positive approach. He's going to be the same guy every day. He's not going to ride the roller coaster.
"And who that guy is, is going to be a positive person who's always looking to the next play and he's an encouraging teammate."
For more than a month, Robinson's positivity was quelled on the sidelines. Now, he's back - and with a budding voice, veteran quarterback and encouraging offensive scheme, he's ready to produce a breakthrough second season.