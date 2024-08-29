How Atlanta Falcons can be Ready for Steelers ‘Justin Fields Package’
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons received news that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson will be the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers for their home opener on September 8th.
While some fans may seem thrilled with this information, that does not mean the Falcons will not see backup Justin Fields in any capacity. Recently, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he has something in store for his ‘old friend’ in Week 1.
"My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package," Tomlin said on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. "There's too much talent to be sitting around watching."
Fields has rushed for 2,220 yards in three NFL seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears. While Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson remains the gold standard for rushing quarterbacks, the former Ohio State Buckeye was second in the NFL with 50.5 rushing yards per game.
While they face off against former head coach, now Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the ‘Fields package’ possesses the potential to be the most effective form of the team’s offense when looking at the big picture.
More specifically, when the Falcons traveled to Soldier Field in Week 17 last season, Fields tore them apart with his arm and legs in a lopsided 37-17 victory for the Bears.
He was responsible for 313 total yards, including one passing and one rushing score, with zero turnovers in a freezing Chicago environment. So, despite the Steelers ‘naming’ Wilson as their starter, who's to say if the former MVP does not perform up to par midway through the game, Tomlin does not make a switch?
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
The point is that the Falcons must be ready, and they should be. With their new-look defense including veteran players Jessie Bates III, Justin Simmons, and Matt Judon – defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake should not be surprised by any package Arthur Smith conjures up.
The warning has already been sent, and the team has the means to limit his effectiveness heading into the matchup. With two safeties who have a knack for creating turnovers, part of the game plan could force Fields to scramble into containment. As odd as that may sound, he did account for 10 fumbles last season, tied for eighth worst in the league.
As seen above, the Vikings forced him to scramble up the middle to ‘help’ rather than breaking containment past the edges where he is most dangerous. Edge play will be pivotal, and Matt Judon (who played with Lamar for four years) should have a solid understanding of how to counter anything the Steelers draw up with Fields.
The Falcons are big up front with the return of Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, and they have speed at linebacker with Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss.
Despite Wilson being named the starter, Lake’s most significant task from a defensive standpoint may just be limiting Fields's explosiveness come Week 1.