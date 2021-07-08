How Impactful Will RB Mike Davis Be For Falcons Offense?

Mike Davis is one of the many who should be in line for a quality season in Atlanta

Mike Davis won't be a name that screams loud to the average fan, but that doesn't mean he won't be impactful for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Besides his "viral quads'' blowing up the internet, Davis has a chance to be the top running back in Atlanta for the season. Although the Falcons spent little in free agency, the team felt it was best to upgrade in the run game.

Davis joined the club on a two-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason, meaning he'll at least have a shot to lead the team in carries for most of the season.

If anything, the Atlanta native showed in bursts that he can be an effective runner with NFC South rival Carolina last year. When Christian McCaffrey missed time due to an ankle injury, coach Matt Rhule called on Davis to lead the run game.

Overall, there's was a positive presence in his performance. Davis posted a career-best 642 yards and six touchdowns with a 3.9-yard average. Atlanta is hopeful that the last number can improve.

Comparing Davis to former Falcons running back Todd Gurley, the two posted similar production. Gurley started in 15 games last year compared to Davis' 12. The former Rams star recorded 678 yards and nine touchdowns but averaged just 3.1 yards per run.

Although neither are eye-popping numbers, there's still a reason to be excited about Davis' arrival.

The addition of head coach Arthur Smith suggests that Atlanta will trust its run game a tad more. The former Titans offensive coordinator just watched Derrick Henry lead the NFL in rushing in back-to-back seasons.

Tennessee also finished second in rushing attempts per game, averaging 31.9 plays on the ground.

Davis should be the primary back for the start of the season, but don't sleep on Qadree Ollison on being a factor as well. Henry saw over 90 percent of carries last year, but four other running backs did contribute in short-yardage situations and third down plays.

In a new offense catered to a balanced attack, Davis could see his numbers expand as the lead back. No matter the team's outcome, expect him to be the biggest name on the rise for 2021 of the new free agents joining the squad.

