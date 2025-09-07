How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, Ga – Confidence is high for a fresh-faced Atlanta Falcons team that is looking to change the narrative. Seven years stand between this franchise and its last trip to the postseason, but they will work to remedy that starting on Sunday when the four-time reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Atlanta to kick off Week 1.
The Falcons swept this matchup last season and they stormed out to a 6-3 start, but they faltered down the stretch and let the division slip from their grasp.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman have all had solid performances this summer, and all four will play key roles today, with the latter of the two set to make their first career starts today.
Besides those players, Sunday’s action will be the first time fans get a full look at what this team could look like in 2025 after little, if any, key players played during the preseason.
“There’s a lot of juice and excitement for us to go out there and play as a unit for the first time and display what we’ve been working on throughout the spring and training camp,” safety Jessie Bates said this week.
Hope springs anew in Atlanta as expectations loom large. Check it out below to see how you can tune in to watch the Falcons’ Week 1 action.
What
- Week 1: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
When
- Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET.
How to Follow
- (TV): FOX
- (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
Spread
- Buccaneers -2.5 (-105)
- Falcons +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -132
- Falcons +112
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons Injuries
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder)
- DOUBTFUL: N/A
- OUT: S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring); OL Jack Nelson (calf)
Tampa Bay Injuries
- QUESTIONABLE: Vita Vea (foot)
- DOUBTFUL: N/A
- OUT: WR Chris Godwin (ankle); S Christian Izien (oblique); OT Tristan Wirfs (knee); CB Benjamin Morrison (quad)