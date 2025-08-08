Falcon Report

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons host the Detroit Lions to open their preseason schedule. How to watch, listen, and stream Friday night's game from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Garrett Chapman

The Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night.
The Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Atlanta Falcons are set to officially kick off their preseason slate on Friday night as they welcome the Detroit Lions to Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. While most starters are expected to sit out tonight’s contest, this will still be a great opportunity for fans to see the exciting rookie class and other contributors fighting to make the roster.

The Lions, unlike the Falcons, have already started their exhibition schedule. They were blown out 34-7 last Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against the LA Chargers. Like the Falcons, Dan Campbell announced Monday that they will be sitting several of their starters, and former Tennessee Vols standout Hendon Hooker will get the start for Detroit at quarterback. 

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman have all had solid performances in camps as they fight for roles on this defense. Friday will be their debut as Atlanta Falcons. 

“You wanna go out there and get that first one under your belt,” Bowman said. “You’ve dreamt about [playing in the NFL] for your whole life, and you just keep checking goals off your list. No jitters, no nervousness, but just ready to get out there and see what it’s like.”

Check it out below to see how you can tune in to watch the Falcons’ first preseason action.

What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

When: Friday, August 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET.

TV (local): Fox 5

Announcers: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire and D.J. Shockley (color analysts), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)

Radio (local): 92.9 The Game (pre-game starting at 5:00)

Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: NFL+ 

Streaming outside the Atlanta market: DAZN

feed

Published
Garrett Chapman
GARRETT CHAPMAN

Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.

Home/News