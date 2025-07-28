'I Love It': Ruke Orhorhoro on Falcons Camp Fights and Defensive Mindset
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Flowery Branch is notorious for its hot summer days, but defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro and the Atlanta Falcons’ defense are the ones bringing the heat to training camp this year.
The often-maligned unit has shown a new edge through the first three practices, sparking multiple scuffles on Sunday after refusing to back down.
“We’re competing at a high level,” Orhorhoro said on Sunday after the physical practice. “The offense is great, the defense is great, and that’s what we’re trying to be. Things get like that, but you’ve got to fizzle it out and you’ve still gotta practice because we’re trying to get great reps.”
Left tackle Jake Matthews had mentioned earlier that the onus was placed on the defensive line, in particular, to bring the intensity to practices. To this point, the group has answered that call. While Orhorhoro may have taken the high road in his response to the action on the field over the weekend, he admitted to secretly liking it when things get chippy.
“I can honestly say I really love it and it makes practice more fun,” Orhorhoro said through a big grin on his face. “I’m going to keep talking mess through the whole practice. I probably didn’t shut up today. Personally, I love it because that’s what great teams are about, knowing you can get chippy but still be in the locker room and be brothers and come together as one on gameday.”
Despite his limited action as a rookie (163 total snaps), the second-year defensive lineman will be counted on to take a giant leap forward this season for a team looking to improve across the board.
In the early parts of camp, the coaching staff has been vocal in their support of Orhorhoro. First-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich over the weekend confirmed his feelings, “The sky is the limit for him. Potential is out of this world. I'm excited to be on this journey with him.”
Orhorhoro has a clear path to a bigger role on a defense that ranked bottom-five in nearly every advanced metric last season.
The opportunity is also marked with urgency. In 2024, the Falcons finished 31st in pressure rate (28.1%), 23rd in EPA per rush, 29th in EPA per pass, and 29th in EPA per play allowed. The unit particularly struggled in third-down situations, giving up the second-most touchdowns (18) and having the third-worst EPA per play in those moments.
That all changes if the defensive line makes the strides in 2025 that the front office is hoping for.
With the new defensive staff now in place and younger pieces along the defensive line looking to prove themselves, the Falcons will hope to flip that narrative moving into this season. For now, it starts with bringing his hard-nosed mentality to practice.
“We always want to bring the intensity and just want to have that gameday mindset every day in practice, so when we go out there on Sundays it’s kinda easier,” Orhorhoro said. “It’s about practicing at a high level.”
The first three practices have already been physical, but with full pads coming Tuesday, Orhorhoro and the rest of Atlanta’s revamped defensive front may just be getting started.