Injured Falcons DB Still 'Weeks Away' from IR Return
When Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams sustained an ankle injury on the second play of the preseason opener, Micah Abernathy took over his spot on the team's depth chart.
But now, Atlanta is without both.
Abernathy suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 38-20 win over the Carolina Panthers, and he's expected to miss extensive time.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced Abernathy's fate Monday -- along with noting Hellams won't return in the immediate future.
"He's still on short term (injured reserve)," Morris said Monday about Hellams. "I think we're weeks away from that."
The 24-year-old Hellams, a seventh-round pick out of Alabama in 2023, had 40 tackles and one tackle for loss across 15 games with one start as a rookie last season. He began the summer in a competition with Richie Grant for the starting safety spot next to Jessie Bates III, which ultimately went to mid-August free agency signing Justin Simmons.
Now, the trio of Bates, Simmons and Grant is all the Falcons have at safety -- though Morris believes the unit has all it needs, especially with other versatile defensive backs on the roster.
"We've got some versatility because we've got two corners that do some safety type stuff in Kevin King and (Antonio) Hamilton," Morris said. "We got some players that we can get in our building that can help us out in some of that area. But feel really good about the three guys that are playing primarily on defense."
Hellams was eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 4. Now entering Week 7 with a 4-2 record and three straight wins, the Falcons are rolling -- and while Hellams hopes to hop on the train soon, he won't do so for several more weeks.