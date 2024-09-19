Is Kirk Cousins 100% Healthy? Falcons QB Clarifies Troy Aikman Comments
Before the Atlanta Falcons' 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman spoke about a conversation he had with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"I know in talking with Kirk, he says that he's not 100%," Aikman said pre-game. "But yet he feels that he's 100% in the pocket."
Aikman's statement opposed everything Cousins and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said throughout the summer and again leading into Atlanta's Week 2 contest against Philadelphia.
And Cousins, who spoke with reporters Wednesday in the Jimmy Cribb Press Room in Flowery Branch, reiterated what he has for the past two months -- health isn't a concern.
"I was more referring to the fact that the rust and the red jersey factor," Cousins said. "I think what happened a little bit was Raheem was doing such a good job of staying away from the quarterback, staying away from the quarterback -- he's got a red jersey all camp, not just for me, for all the quarterbacks.
"We got this kind of false sense of, 'I've got all this space, this is nice.' I think in the game, you're not getting that."
Cousins, who said at the start of training camp he saw value in playing in the preseason but was held out by Morris and staff, had a difficult debut Week 1. He went 16-of-26 for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Atlanta's 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was his first game since tearing his Achilles in Week 8 last season with the Minnesota Vikings, and after an offseason in which the Falcons stressed staying away from their nine-figure free agency prize, Cousins faced a painful return to reality against Pittsburgh.
"The telephone booth shrunk," Cousins said. "I think there was a little bit of a point where I've got to get to where the rust is off and I'm more comfortable being used to that environment, since it has been since Week 8 to last year.
"That's probably more what I was referring to, but I do feel really good from the physical standpoint."
The 36-year-old Cousins had a much stronger outing against the Eagles, going 20-of-29 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He went 13-of-16 in the second half and spearheaded a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive inside the final minute to lift the Falcons to an improbable comeback victory.
Still, the four-time Pro Bowler wants more.
"When I look at myself, I think in certain plays be quicker with my reads," Cousins said. "I think I can be more accurate in certain plays. I think I can have just a little bit better base to be able to make some of the throws I need to make."
The next opportunity for Cousins and the Falcons comes at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a Week 3 matchup.
Atlanta has a chance to make a statement -- and for Cousins, the goal is capitalizing on that chance.
"It's a great opportunity," Cousins said. "And that's really all it is until you go make something of it. It's an opportunity, and I look forward to that opportunity. We’ve got to go turn it into something."