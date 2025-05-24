Jeff Ulbrich Reveals Which Atlanta Falcons Defender He's Most Excited to Work With
As the Atlanta Falcons begin their 60th season, there have been several players who have etched their names into team lore. However, their history of game-changing free agents is a relatively short one.
Free agency is still relatively new to the NFL, and for the first two-thirds of their existence, the Falcons had owners who were more content to lose free agents than spend to be competitive in the league.
That changed with Arthur Blank in 2002.
Still, coming up with a list of the best Falcons free agents of all time, it's hard to come up with names. Center Alex Mack immediately comes to mind. Mack signed with the Falcons in 2016 and went to four Pro Bowls with the club.
After just two seasons in Atlanta, safety Jessie Bates III is firmly in the discussion as well. New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich would likely cast his vote that direction. Ulbrich has a lot of young players who were high draft picks at camp, as well as some established veterans.
He was asked this week if anyone has stood out to him that he's the most excited to work with.
"Can I say Jessie Bates," Ulbrich answered with a smile. "Captain Obvious a little bit. He's one of the best safeties I've ever been around playing or coaching. His stuff above the neck is one of one as far as I'm concerned."
Bates is halfway through a four-year, $64-million contract he signed in 2023. He made the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro that season and was inexplicably left off both lists in 2024.
Seeing how smart Bates is has already made an impression on Ulbrich.
"His ability to see this game, probably better than most coaches I've ever been around," said Ulbrich.
Bates will likely be paired with rookie Xavier Watts at safety this year, and fellow rookie Billy Bowman Jr. could see extensive playing time at nickel as well. Having Bates in the backfield will pay dividends beyond his play on the field.
"As we're installing new defenses, I'm just looking at him and his body language, and he's like searching in the sky for like 'where do my plays live within this defense?' It's just so unique. And the questions he asks are so deliberate, intentional," said Ulbrich.
Ulbrich summed up Bates's approach and the leadership he provides on the backside of the defense.
"He doesn't want to just know it, he wants to master it. It's very unique in that way."
With two years left on his contract, Bates turned 28 in February. He has several years of prime football left in the tank. He should be even better moving forward now that the Falcons have finally invested in pressure players in front of him.
Pressured quarterbacks make bad decisions, and when they do, Jessie Bates will anticipate and pounce.