Former Falcons and Titans WR Julio Jones Injured vs. Bills, Twitter Reacts

Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones was ruled out as the Titans beat the Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Tennessee Titans got a big 34-31 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football with a three-touchdown performance from running back Derrick Henry who had 143 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones had missed the previous two games with the Titans because of a hamstring injury, but he was in action on Monday.

Jones had three catches for 59 yards before aggravating his hamstring, and then he was ruled out the remainder of the game. He did get to flash the trademark Jones playmaking ability before leaving.

It's the latest in a series of setbacks for Jones, who has had trouble settling in to life in Nashville after spending a decade in Atlanta.

The 32-year old Jones has just 15 catches for 263 yards and no touchdowns for the 4-2 Titans.

Titans fans as well as fantasy football fans expressed their frustrations on Twitter on Jones' inability to stay on the field the last two seasons. Adam Schefter reported the news on Twitter that Jones was ruled out of the game.

The Falcons have had problems of their own at the receiver position. As poor as Jones' season has been by his standards, his 263 yards would still lead the wideouts in Atlanta.

However, the Falcons appear to be getting their receiving corps back to full strength.

Calvin Ridley missed the trip to London two weeks ago because of a personal matter, and Russell Gage has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Last week's bye came at a good time for the Falcons as both players had time to get healthy and were back at practice on Monday.

The Falcons received a second-round pick for Jones in 2022's NFL Draft, and they also got much needed salary cap relief, though they are still taking a big hit on his contract this season and next.

Because of the $25 million signing bonus Jones received on his initial three-year $66 million contract, Jones counts $7.8 million against this year's salary cap and $15.5 million next season according to Spotrac.

Jones is arguably the greatest Atlanta Falcons star of all time, but general manager Terry Fontenot, it can be argued, appears to have done the right thing in getting value for Jones and some of his contract off the books before he completely breaks down physically.