Veteran DB says Falcons in 'Great Hands' Despite No Playoff Bid, Losing Record
ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons didn't go to the playoffs during his eight-year stint with the Denver Broncos. He signed with the Falcons in mid-August expecting to play an important role on a team eyeing a deep postseason run.
And yet, after Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, Simmons saw his ninth professional season come and go -- with no playoff appearance to boot.
"The mindset coming in today was, we're going to take care of business. And hopefully we get some help from New Orleans and really focus on saying, 'We're coming in to meet tomorrow to prep for whoever we're going to play, Minnesota or Detroit,'" Simmons said postgame.
Simmons wrapped his first season in Atlanta with starts in all 16 games played. He collected 62 total tackles and a pair of interceptions while playing alongside Jessie Bates III.
Now, the 31-year-old Simmons is set to enter free agency this spring. His future in Atlanta is uncertain. He said postgame he hasn't given much thought to what he'll remember most about his time with the Falcons, but he knows he loves the city and organization.
And perhaps most notably, the four-time Pro Bowler believes there are brighter days ahead for Atlanta.
"I think things are trending in the right direction," Simmons said. "There's a lot of firsts here, but I've been a part of a lot of firsts in Denver, and I just feel like things are trending in the right direction. And there's a lot to take away from it, man.
"But the locker room is unique, and there's really great leadership here. And yeah, this place is in good hands."
Several Falcons players supported head coach Raheem Morris after the loss. Morris has drawn public scrutiny for his clock management and overall performance as Atlanta's record slipped from 6-3 to 8-9 in the second half of the season.
Morris, however, appears poised to return -- and evidently, Simmons believes the move will pay dividends for the Falcons.